VERMILLION – South Dakota Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson is looking for his team to play their best football every week. Last Saturday against Kansas State, his team did not live up to these expectations.

The Wildcats pounced early on the Coyotes before they could get in any sort of flow in the game. K-State’s Malik Knowles took the first play for a touchdown on a 75-yard rush. The offense then failed to convert a 3rd-and-1 on its first drive. On their next drive, the offense went three-and-out again. Then, the punt unit made what Nielson called a “gross mistake”, giving up a blocked punt return touchdown to give the Wildcats a 14-point lead less than seven minutes into the game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.