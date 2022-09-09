VERMILLION – South Dakota Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson is looking for his team to play their best football every week. Last Saturday against Kansas State, his team did not live up to these expectations.
The Wildcats pounced early on the Coyotes before they could get in any sort of flow in the game. K-State’s Malik Knowles took the first play for a touchdown on a 75-yard rush. The offense then failed to convert a 3rd-and-1 on its first drive. On their next drive, the offense went three-and-out again. Then, the punt unit made what Nielson called a “gross mistake”, giving up a blocked punt return touchdown to give the Wildcats a 14-point lead less than seven minutes into the game.
“We knew full well that we were going to have to play close to our best and we were far from that, really on both sides of the football,” Nielson said. “It’s probably a little bit more glaring offensively with some of the things (such as) dropping passes. We had everything from communication errors to misfits (bad plays).
“Those are things that we’ve got to eliminate.”
Nielson’s players understand that they did not play their best game as a team Saturday, and know they have to eliminate the misfits that plagued them early against the Wildcats.
“A lot of the time we were behind the sticks (with) penalties and missed assignments,” running back Travis Theis said. “In order to move the chains, we’ve got to stay on schedule and do those things right.”
“The emphasis this week is that we’ve got to play the kind of football that represents close to the best for us and eliminate some of the mistakes that we made (against the Wildcats),” Nielson said. “That will allow us to be a more consistent football team. I saw flashes of that at Kansas State. Now we’re going to put those flashes together into full quarters, full halves and a full football game (against Montana).”
One area of the game that the Coyotes can take some solace in was their effective run game. Shomari Lawrence rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries, and Theis added 56 yards on 11 carries. It was a testament to the depth the Coyotes have at both running back and on the offensive line. Left tackle Alex Jensen’s streak of 28 consecutive starts got snapped last week because of a lower leg injury, and center Joey Lombard got injured during the contest.
“There are some good things in the running game, even with playing a couple of inexperienced guys in the offensive line. The problem was when we got behind early, we had to press more offensively than we wanted to. (Lawrence and Theis) ran hard, got extra yards and fell forward when they got hit. Kansas State’s a really good tackling football team. They don’t miss a lot of tackles. But it’s the difference of picking up that extra yard and a half. Both (Lawrence and Theis) did that.”
Redshirt Freshman Caden Ellingson subbed in for Jensen, while fellow redshirt freshman Ben Kohls played at center after Lombard went out of the game.
“They needed that (experience),” Lawrence said. “Kaden got better from that. Ben is going to be really good this week. He played (well) finishing the end of the game for Joey. That (experience) will help them for this week.
The Coyotes will have to lean on the run game early and often to try to take the rowdy Montana Grizzlies fans out of the matchup. While Nielson has never coached at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, from talking to other coaches he expects it to have a similar feel to the Fargodome, albeit outside.
“It will be a really loud environment to play in,” Nielson said. “By playing well early, hopefully we can keep that the crowd out of the game. That’s going to be number one. We have to match that energy and intensity early on.”
While many may not be picking USD to beat the No. 2 ranked team in the FCS, it gives the Coyotes a chance to show their best brand of football on a big stage.
“Everybody understands that our schedules going to provide us the opportunity to have to play our best football every week,” Nielson said. “We’ve got to be that kind of football team this week in Montana.”
South Dakota (0-1) at Montana (1-0)
2:30 p.m. CT, Washington-Grizzly Stadium
SERIES: Montana leads 13-6, including wins in the last six meetings.
LAST MEETING: Montana won 31-17 in 2019 in Vermillion.
LAST TIME OUT: USD opened with a 34-0 loss at Kansas State. Montana rolled past Northwestern State 47-0.
NEXT UP: USD opens the home portion of its schedule against Cal Poly on Sept. 17. Montana faces another MVFC squad, traveling to Indiana State on Sept. 17.
