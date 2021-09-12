HASTINGS, Neb. — Emily Krolikowski posted 14 kills to lead Hastings past Mount Marty 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday.
Makenna Asher had 21 asissts, Jaisee Stinson had 15 assists and Miriam Miller had 15 digs in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Aubrey Herbolsheimer had six kills, and Morgan Stohlmann and Gabby Ruth each had five kills for Mount Marty. Ally DeLange finished with 20 assists and 10 digs. Zoie Bertsch added 11 digs for the Lancers.
Mount Marty, 5-6 overall and 0-4 in the GPAC, heads to York on Tuesday. The Lancers return to league play against College of Saint Mary on Wednesday.
