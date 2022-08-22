DELL RAPIDS — Vermillion beat out West Central and Sioux Falls Christian for top honors at the Quarrier boys’ golf Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Monday at Rocky Run Golf Course.
Vermillion finished at 319, eight strokes ahead of both West Central and Sioux Falls Christian (327). Dakota Valley (333) and Chamberlain (342) rounded out the top five of the 16-team event.
Beresford scored a 360 on the day. Parkston finished at 385. Wagner scored 496 in the event.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Eli Anema shot an even-par 71 to earn medalist honors, three strokes ahead of Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger (74). Four golfers tied at 77: West Central’s Kamden Zomer and Anthony Lanham, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle and Vermillion’s Carter Hansen.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 319; t2, West Central 327; t2, S.F. Christian 327; 4, Daktoa Valley 333; 5, Chamberlain 342; 6, Tea Area 346; 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 347; 8, Canton 350; 9, Sioux Valley 351; 10, Beresford 360; 11, Lennox 362; 12, Dell Rapids 368; 13, Parkston 385; t14, Tri-Valley 390; t14, Madison 390; 16, Wagner 496
TOP 15: 1, Eli Anema, S.F. Christian 71; 2, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 74; t3, Carter Langle, Elk Point-Jefferson 77; t3, Kamden Zomer, West Central 77; t3, Anthony Lanham, West Central 77; t3, Carter Hansen, Vermillion 77; t7, Payton Koehn, Parkston 78; t7, Logan Collette, Dakota Valley 78; t7, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 78; t7, Kaleb Jost, S.F. Christian 78; t11, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 79; t11, Kade Reuvers, Vermillion 79; t11, Caleb Wipf, Lennox 79; t11, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 79; 15, Dustin Maas, Beresford 80
