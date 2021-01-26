LAUREL, Neb. — Pairings for the Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments have been announced.
Both tournaments have been divided into two seeded eight-team brackets, with the Lewis bracket containing the top eight teams.
The top two seeds in each bracket will host opening round games, with the highest seed of each four-game pod hosting semifinal and consolation semifinal games.
Third, fifth and seventh place games in the Lewis bracket will be played at Cedar Catholic, with the top seed in each side hosting four-team final round pods in the Clark bracket. The Lewis bracket finals for both tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 8 in Laurel, Nebraska.
Girls’ play begins on Jan. 30. Ponca is the top seed, and will host Plainview at 7:30 p.m., preceded by fourth-seeded Winnebago against Randolph at 6 p.m. Second-seeded Wynot will host the other side of the Lewis bracket, facing Creighton in the 7:30 p.m. contest. Third-seeded Wakefield will face Tri County Northeast in the early game at Wynot, a 6 p.m. start.
In the Clark bracket, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is the top team as the ninth overall seed in the league. The Bears will host Winside at 7:30 p.m., preceded by Homer against Bloomfield at 6 p.m. In Osmond, Hartington-Newcastle will face Wausa at 6 p.m., followed by Osmond against Walthill at 7:30 p.m.
Second round action in both brackets is set for Feb. 2. Final round action on the girls’ side, with the exception of the championship, will be played on Feb. 5.
Boys’ play begins on Feb. 1. Osmond is the top overall seed, and will host Bloomfield at 7:30 p.m. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge will face fourth-seeded Wakefield in the other game at Osmond. At second-seeded Creighton, third-seeded Walthill will face Wynot at 6 p.m., followed by Creighton against Winnebago at 7:30 p.m.
In the Clark bracket, Ponca is the top team and will host Winside in the 7:30 p.m. game, preceded by Wausa against Hartington-Newcastle at 6 p.m. At Allen, Homer will face Randolph at 6 p.m., followed by host Tri County Northeast against Plainview at 7:30 p.m.
Second round action in both brackets is set for Feb. 4. Final round action on the boys’ side, with the exception of the championship, will be played on Feb. 6.
