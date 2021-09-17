NORFOLK, Neb. — Yankton’s Thea Chance earned the girls’ title and the Bucks’ Zach Fedde finished eighth in the boys’ race of the Lyle Moeller Invitational cross country meet, held on Friday at Skyview Park in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Chance won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 20:27.79, 13 seconds ahead of Skutt Catholic’s Anika Richards (20:40.57). Lincoln North Star’s Brianne Travis (20:47.75) was third, followed by Norfolk’s Rachel Mortimer (21:05.06) and Paige Godfrey (21:05.47).
Also for Yankton, Sophia Petheram (21:36.33) was 17th and Sydnee Serck (21:39.06) was 18th.
Norfolk won the girls’ team title with 35 points, well ahead of Omaha Central (83). Harrisburg (84) was third. Yankton did not field a full scoring team.
In the 5,000-meter boys’ race, Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk won in 16:15.78, beating out Harrisburg’s Soren Weeg (16:21.07). North Star’s Grant Wasserman (16:22.69) and Jimmy Nguyen (16:39.77) finished third and fourth.
Fedde led Yankton, finishing eighth in 16:53.83. Harrison Krajewski (17:56.75) was 25th, Tim Merchen (18:46.61) was 38th and Oliver Dooley (18:57.44) was 43rd for the Bucks.
North Star won the boys’ team title, 45 to 50 over Skutt Catholic. Norfolk (70) and Harrisburg (83) finished third and fourth. Yankton did not field a full scoring team.
Next up for Yankton is its home Invitational on Sept. 23 at Fox Run Golf Course.
In the 5,000-meter JV girls’ race, Yankton finished fifth as a team, led by a fourth place finish from Ava Johanneson (22:39.65). Kahlen Peterson (23:41.53) was 12th.
In the 5,000-meter JV boys’ race, Yankton finished sixth, led by Taylor Wenzlaff’s (19:47.51) 17th place finish.
In the 2,000-meter junior high girls’ race, Mary Rounds (7:55.66) placed second for Yankton. Remy Kusel (8:15.89) was fifth and Abby Johanneson (8:19.38) was sixth for the Gazelles.
In the 2,000-meter junior high boys’ race, Yankton was led by Luke Jacobson (7:22.86) in seventh.
O’Neill Inv.
O’NEILL, Neb. — Crofton and Bloomfield-Wausa finished third and fourth in the girls’ race of the O’Neill Invitational cross country meet, Friday in O’Neill, Nebraska.
In the girls’ race, Pierce edged Ainsworth 35 to 38 for the team title. Crofton (38) was third, followed by Bloomfield-Wausa (48) and O’Neill (79).
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 19:16.9, over a minute faster than Bloomfield-Wausa’s Darla Nelson (20:23.8). Pierce’s Callie Arnold (20:35.5) and Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan (20:44.0) and Emma Kennedy (20:50.8) rounded out the first five.
Crofton’s Rylie Arens (10th, 21:48.5), Kiera Altwine (13th, 22:40.9) and Elizabeth Wortmann (18th, 23:13.6) each finished in the top 20. Bloomfield-Wausa’s Emily Woockman (14th, 22:46.2) and Madie Ziegler (17th, 23:10.2) also finished in the top 20.
Pierce won the boys’ title, 43 to 49 over Ainsworth. O’Neill (57), West Holt (59) and Elkhorn Valley (68) rounded out the first five. Crofton was seventh with 102 points.
Ainsworth’s Ty Schlueter won the 5,000-meter boys’ race in 16:43.6, beating out Bloomfield-Wausa’s Addison Smith (17:09.3). Stanton’s Abraham Larson (17:39.7) and Kolter Van Pelt (17:45.0) finished third and fourth, with O’Neill’s Brady Thompson (17:51.8) fifth.
Crofton was led by Austin Guenther, who placed eighth in 18:09.7. Bloomfield-Wausa’s Tyler Hanson also finished in the top 20, placing 19th in 19:19.4.
College: Morningside Inv.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Mount Marty finished fourth in the women’s division and fifth in the men’s division of the Morningside Invitational cross country meet, held Friday at Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City.
Concordia swept the team titles. Wayne State was second in the men’s race, with Morningside second in the women’s race.
In the 8,000-meter men’s race, Wayne State’s Will McGonigal won in 25:19.55, beating Concordia’s Camden Sensa (25:39.16) by nearly 20 seconds. Southeast Community College’s Gilbert Kimutai (25:47.35), Concordia’s Calvin Rohde (26:12.11) and Mount Marty’s Brian Santiago (26:25.29), a senior from Hartington, Nebraska, rounded out the first five.
Also for MMU, Caden Ideker (28:50.08) was 33rd, Liam Vidas (28:53.04) was 35th, Mason Schlunsen (29:24.91) was 41st and Cristobal Gonzalez (29:34.38) was 43rd.
Among non-scoring runners, Carson Means (29:36.31) was 44th, Brayden Effle (29:50.66) was 48th, Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska; 30:01.19) was 52nd, Lukas Blankman (30:50.19) was 55th, Drew Nielsen (30:57.28) was 57th, Alfonso Erickson (Irene; 31:11.49) and David Phillips (35:22.88) was 69th.
Dakota Wesleyan sophomore Justin Sorensen (Vermillion) as 26th in 28:12.48. Morningside’s Mason Welker (Yankton) was 29th in 28:29.46.
In the women’s race, Concordia’s Grace Reiman won the 5,000-meter event in 18:44.73. Morningside’s Kristine Honomichl (19:00.83) and Jo McKibben (19:04.96) were second and third. Concordia’s Kaia Richmond (19:10.90) was fourth, with Wayne State’s Allie Rosener (Newcastle, Nebraska; 19:19.20) fifth.
Mount Marty was led by Kiah Trainor, who placed 24th in 21:24.63. Madison Howard (21:58.52) was 33rd, Emma Nieses (22:28.86) was 36th, Gracie Rippen (22:48.46) was 41st and Leighton Mlady (24:17.43) was 45th for the Lancers.
Wayne State’s Brooke Solomon (Yankton) finished 10th in 19:53.56.
Mount Marty returns to the Sioux City, Iowa, region in two weeks, traveling to the Briar Cliff Invitational on Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.