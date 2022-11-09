Seven members of the Yankton Bucks were named to the Class 11AA portion of the All-Eastern South Dakota Conference football team, announced Wednesday.
Senior Tyler Sohler (WR) and junior Cayden Wavrunek (OL) were recognized on offense. Senior Charlie Foote (LB), senior Cody Oswald (DB), senior Mac Ryken (DB) and senior Caysen Stohr (DL) were recognized on defense. Senior Trevor Paulson (K/P) was the lone athlete in 11AA recognized on special teams.
Yankton finished 6-5, advancing to the 11AA semifinals.
OFFENSE: Lincoln Kienholz, QB, Pierre; Karson Carda, RB, Aberdeen Central; Jack Merkwan, WR, Pierre; Jett Zabel, TE, Pierre; Juven Hudson, RB, Watertown; Tyler Sohler, WR, Yankton; Quinston Luellman Clark, RB, Huron; Jacob Krenz, OL, Aberdeen Central; Christian Busch, OL, Pierre; Matthew Coverdale, OL, Pierre; Chase Crocker, OL, Watertown; Cayden Wavrunek, OL, Yankton
DEFENSE: Jaxton Eck, LB, Brookings; Gavin Stotts, LB, Pierre; Charlie Foote, LB, Yankton; Jagger Tyler, DB, Mitchell; Jacob Mayer, DB, Pierre; Cody Oswald, DB, Yankton; Mac Ryken, DB, Yankton; Brian Johnson, DL, Aberdeen Central; Caleb Loehr, DL, Brookings; Trevon Austell, DL, Mitchell; Jason Maciejczak, DL, Pierre; Caysen Stohr, DL, Yankton
SPECIAL TEAMS: Trevor Paulson, K/P, Yankton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.