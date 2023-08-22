The Yankton Bucks are ranked fifth in Class AA in the latest South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association poll, announced Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Lincoln, which beat Yankton in the season opener, is ranked first in Class AA boys. Yankton (2-1-0) faces fourth-ranked Spearfish on Saturday.
Harrisburg remained first in the Class AA girls’ poll despite a season-opening loss to Mitchell, which is ranked second this week.
In Class A boys, Sioux Falls Christian is first, with Vermillion third and Freeman Academy fifth. Dakota Valley is receiving votes.
In Class A girls, Tea Area is first. Dakota Valley is fifth, with Vermillion receiving votes.
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 2. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 3. O'Gorman; 4. Spearfish; 5. Yankton
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Huron, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Watertown
TOP 5: 1. Harrisburg; 2. Mitchell; 3. Rapid City Central; 4. Pierre T.F. Riggs; 5. Aberdeen Central
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley, O'Gorman, Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Spearfish
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Tea Area; 3. Vermillion; 4. St. Thomas More; 5. Freeman Academy
RECEIVING VOTES: Belle Fourche, Dakota Valley, Custer, Hot Springs, James Valley Christian
TOP 5: 1. Tea Area; 2. Groton Area; 3. West Central; 4. Sioux Falls Christian; 5. Dakota Valley
RECEIVING VOTES: Vermillion, Garretson
