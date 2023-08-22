Bucks Fifth In Latest Poll
Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring talks to his starters prior to a home match earlier this season. Yankton was rated fifth in the latest Class AA boys' soccer coaches' poll by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks are ranked fifth in Class AA in the latest South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association poll, announced Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Lincoln, which beat Yankton in the season opener, is ranked first in Class AA boys. Yankton (2-1-0) faces fourth-ranked Spearfish on Saturday.

