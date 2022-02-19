LINCOLN, Nebraska – South Dakota women’s tennis suffered a 4-0 setback to Nebraska on Saturday inside the Dillon Tennis Center.
The Coyotes (3-7) lost all four singles matches in straight sets while Jana Lazarevic was up a set when the match was halted.
Estella Jaeger was down a set but up 4-1 in the second when play was stopped.
South Dakota will remain in Lincoln to face off with Colorado State on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
