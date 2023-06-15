GLENDALE, Ariz. — South Dakota will compete in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off held at Desert Diamond Arena and hosted by Intersport Basketball Nov. 17-19. The Coyotes are one of eight teams to join the lineup and will be one of the four teams that make up the Desert Division.

South Dakota will face VMI on Nov. 17 while Northern Arizona and Purdue Fort Wayne compete on the other side of the bracket. The championship and third-place games will be played Nov. 18. Tip times will be announced later.

