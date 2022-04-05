Several area coaches were recognized as region coaches of the year for boys’ and girls’ basketball, as awarded by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Dakota Valley’s Jason Kleis and Viborg-Hurley’s Molly Mason were named the Region 6 Coaches of the Year for boys’ and girls’ basketball. Kleis led the Panthers to the Class A boys’ crown, while Mason led the Cougars to the Class B girls’ title.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Jeff Neuharth was named the boys’ Assistant Coach of the Year for Region 6. Amy Long of Yankton and Dana Bigge of Harrisburg, a Mount Marty grad, shared Assistant Coach of the Year honors for the region.
In Region 7, Wagner’s Michael Koupal was named girls’ Coach of the Year, with Wagner’s Mandy Koupal named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Former Viborg coach Pat Kraning, now at Hamlin, was named the lower level boys’ Coach of the Year for Regions 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.