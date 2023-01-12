VERMILLION — South Dakota softball will face seven 2022 NCAA tournament teams while embarking on a six-week journey spanning both coasts and Texas.
The Coyotes’ 2023 schedule which starts Feb. 10 against Penn State in a tournament hosted by Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina.
Those six weeks all precede Summit League play. In addition to South Carolina, South Dakota will travel to Texas (North Texas), Arizona (Grand Canyon), Arkansas (Central Arkansas) and California (Fullerton, San Diego).
The Coyotes are scheduled to play 31 non-conference games before hosting North Dakota March 25 on the opening weekend of conference play. South Dakota also hosts Kansas City (April 1-2), Western Illinois (April 15-16), Creighton (April 25) and St. Thomas (April 29-30).
The Summit League Tournament, the winner of which earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, will take place May 10-13 in Brookings, South Dakota. South Dakota State, the defending champion, will host that event. The Coyotes will be in Brookings five days prior to face the Jackrabbits in a three-game series on the final weekend of the regular season.
South Dakota is coming off a 28-25 campaign that began with a 12-3 start. The 28 wins are 10th-most in program history and second-most under coach Robert Wagner, who begins his seventh season with the program. Wagner returns six of his top seven batters including first-team all-Summit honorees Aleesia Sainz and Jordyn Pender. Pitcher Clara Edwards was a 16-game winner as a freshman last season and an all-Summit selection.
Kentucky, San Diego State, North Texas, McNeese State, Loyola Marymount, Cal State Fullerton and Grand Canyon are the seven NCAA tournament teams South Dakota will face in non-conference play. The Coyotes are facing 24 different teams representing 16 difference conferences. USD will meet Towson, Coastal Carolina, North Texas, McNeese State, Montana, Stephen F. Austin and UC San Diego for the first time. They will see Sam Houston State, Texas-San Antonio, Central Arkansas, Brown and Creighton in rematches from 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.