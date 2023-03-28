SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — In the first sanctioned high school softball game in South Dakota history, Dell Rapids downed Beresford 11-1 on Tuesday. The game was played at the Dordt Dome in Sioux Center, Iowa, due to wet conditions in Beresford.

Katie Kvinge went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Dell Rapids. Katie Scherff went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Kylie Lebahn tripled. Alessandra Swartwout, Lexi Ingalls and Rileigh Foster each doubled. Kylee Fiddelke and Claire Wynja each had a hit in the victory.

