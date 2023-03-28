SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — In the first sanctioned high school softball game in South Dakota history, Dell Rapids downed Beresford 11-1 on Tuesday. The game was played at the Dordt Dome in Sioux Center, Iowa, due to wet conditions in Beresford.
Katie Kvinge went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Dell Rapids. Katie Scherff went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Kylie Lebahn tripled. Alessandra Swartwout, Lexi Ingalls and Rileigh Foster each doubled. Kylee Fiddelke and Claire Wynja each had a hit in the victory.
Kennedy Merrigan went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Beresford. Brenna Dann and Kate Degen each had a hit.
Kvigne pitched four shutout innings, striking out seven, for the win. Merrigan took the loss.
Dell Rapids travels to West Central on April 6. Beresford will host its “Early Bird” Tournament on Saturday in North Sioux City.
Dakota Valley 19, Canton 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley scored 13 runs in the third inning to cruise past Canton in the softball season opener for both squads, Tuesday in North Sioux City.
Logan Miller went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Emma Wiese had two hits. Annie Bourne had a double and four RBI. Brennan Trotter posted a double and three RBI. Mia Riibe and Rachel Voegeli each had a hit in the victory.
Gracie Williams had the lone Canton hit.
Wiese pitched two no-hit innings, striking out four, for the win. Lenae Wiersma took the loss.
Dakota Valley travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday. Canton travels to West Central on Saturday.
