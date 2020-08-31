The Yankton Gazelles moved into fifth in the South Dakota Fastpitch Coaches Association Poll, announced Monday.
Harrisburg ranks first with 10 first place votes, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln (2 first place votes), Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (10 first place votes) 57 points; 2, S.F. Lincoln (2) 41; 3, Brandon Valley 39; 4, S.F. Roosevelt 16; 5, Yankton 9
RECEIVING VOTES: Rapid City Stevens, O’Gorman, Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.