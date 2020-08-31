Gazelles Fifth In Poll
Yankton's Lainie Keller drives the ball for a run-scoring double off the wall during the first game of a girls' softball doubleheader against Mitchell at Yankton's Sertoma Park. The Gazelles moved into fifth in this week's Fastpitch Coaches Poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Gazelles moved into fifth in the South Dakota Fastpitch Coaches Association Poll, announced Monday.

Harrisburg ranks first with 10 first place votes, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln (2 first place votes), Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (10 first place votes) 57 points; 2, S.F. Lincoln (2) 41; 3, Brandon Valley 39; 4, S.F. Roosevelt 16; 5, Yankton 9

RECEIVING VOTES: Rapid City Stevens, O’Gorman, Watertown

