The Yankton Gazelles dropped a pair of matches in girls’ tennis action on Tuesday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
In a 7-2 loss to Mitchell, Nora Krajewski won in singles, then teamed with Sabrina Krajewski for a doubles victory.
Lincoln swept Yankton 7-0. Flight three singles and flight two doubles were not played due to injury.
Yankton is back in action at home on Thursday, facing Rapid City Christian and Sioux Falls Christian in a triangular. Vermillion is also facing Rapid City Christian during the event.
MITCHELL 7, YANKTON 2
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Delaney Degan 6-1, 6-2; Megan Mastel M def. Sabrina Krajewski 6-1, 3-6, (10-6); Carsyn Weich M def. Addison Gordon 6-0, 6-0; Katie Morgan M def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 6-2, 6-0; Elly Clement M def. Karalyn Koerner 6-4, 6-4; Matteah Graves M def. Meagan Scott 6-3, 6-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Degan-Mastel 6-1, 6-2; Weich-Clement M def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 6-3, 6-2; Morgan-Graves M def. Scott-Koerner 6-2, 6-4
JV: Sophia Huber M def. Sienna Cuka 8-0; Elliot Smith M def. Elise Koller 8-0; Ava Pruenty M def. Annie Baumann 8-4; Jordyn Wilson M def. Presley Sedlacek 8-0; Taryn Bultje M def. Tori Miller 8-3; Sydney Love M def. Katherine Nelson 8-6; Huber-Smith M def. Miller-Cuka 8-1; Pruenty-Wilson M def. Baumann-Sedlacek 8-2; Bultje-Love M def. Koller-Nelson 8-4
LINCOLN 7, YANKTON 0
SINGLES: Eloise Geraets L def. Nora Krajewski 6-4, 6-4; Charlotte Crawford L def. Sabrina Krajewski 6-2, 7-5; Grace Miner L def. Evelyn Lima-Zapon 6-2, 6-3; Julia Hedrick L def. Karalyn Koerner 6-3, 6-0; Angela Ge L def. Meagan Scott 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES: Crawford-Geraets L def. N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski 6-4, 6-3; Headrick-Ge L def. Scott-Koerner 6-1, 6-0
JV: Lauryn Gohl L def. Sienna Cuka 8-0; Betsy Haft L def. Elise Koller 8-0; Lily Statema L def. Annie Baumann 8-2; Elise Hedrick L def. Presley Sedlacek 8-0; Catherine Jerstad L def. Tori Miller 8-1; Madelin Reents L def. Katherine Nelson 8-1; Gohl-Haft L def. Miller-Koller 8-1; Statema-E. Hedrick L def. Baumann-Sedlacek 8-5
