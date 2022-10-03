Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remained the top teams in their respective classes as the South Dakota Media volleyball poll was announced Monday.
Washington (8-1) drew eight of 14 first-place votes to claim the top spot in Class AA. O’Gorman (11-3) drew the other six first-place votes.
Sioux Falls Christian (15-4) was a unanimous pick for the top spot in Class A. Dakota Valley (13-5) was second, with Wagner (18-2) third and Platte-Geddes (15-4) fifth.
Warner (25-2) was a unanimous top pick in Class B.
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 3, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. S.F. Washington (8) 8-1 64 1
2. O'Gorman (6) 11-3 61 2
4. S.F. Jefferson 7-3 24 5
5. S.F. Lincoln 11-4 17 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (12-5) 1
1. S.F. Christian (14) 15-4 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 13-5 55 2
5. Platte-Geddes 15-4 11 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (20-5) 7; Elkton-Lake Benton (17-2) 5; Miller (19-2) 2
2. Chester Area 16-5 51 2
4. Northwestern 14-8 33 3
5. Wolsey-Wessington 16-3 18 5
