The Yankton Fury Fire won the nightcap 8-1 to earn a doubleheader split against the Hartford Sparx in softball action on Tuesday.
Emma Wiese went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill doubled, driving in two. Shaelynn Puckett also doubled. Ellie Wiese and Ashley Tolsma each had a hit.
Brenna Dann picked up the win, striking out two in the five-inning contest.
Hartford won the opener 8-4.
For Yankton, Jadyn Hubbard doubled and singled, and Emma Wiese and Lainie Keller each had two hits. Hannah Christopherson doubled and Puckett added a hit in the effort.
Ellie Wiese took the loss, striking out two.
Fury Fire, 12-14, takes on TSC Blaze on Thursday.
Fury Twisters 7-4, Vermillion Flamez 4-15
The Yankton Fury Twisters and Vermillion Flamez split a youth softball doubleheader on Tuesday in Yankton.
Yankton built a 7-1 lead and held on for a 7-4 victory in the opener.
Madison Musfelt and Ciena Mount each had two hits for the Twisters. Chloe Hatch and Makenzie Stanage each had a hit in the win.
Emma Pittman had two hits for Vermillion. Mya Halverson, Madigan Wallen and Emily Reiser each had a hit.
Brenna Suhr picked up the win. Halverson took the loss, striking out six in four innings of work.
Vermillion claimed the nightcap 15-4.
Baylie Graf had three hits, and Wallen homered and doubled, driving in three, for Vermillion. Emily Reiser, Halverson and Kristen Moser each doubled and singled. MaKenzie Richardson and Bailey Baylor had two hits each. Reagan Lee doubled and Abby Hanson had a hit in the victory.
Mount doubled and singled, and Hatch tripled for Yankton. Musfelt, Angjeliena Schaeffer, Stanage and Alaina Nelson each had a hit.
Hanson picked up the win. Stanage took the loss, striking out four.
Vermillion, 9-14, takes on Dakota Valley on Thursday.
Fury Gazelles 12-11, Wayne 0-10
The Yankton Fury Gazelles pounded out 23 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Wayne Dirt Devils in youth softball action on Tuesday.
Yankton rolled to a 12-0 victory in the opener.
Ava Girard had two hits and Isabelle Sheldon tripled for Yankton. Reese Garry, Daylee Hughes, Emma Gobel, Elyse Larson and Mary Rounds each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out six in the three-inning contest.
Yankton rallied past Wayne 11-10 in the nightcap.
Sheldon went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Hughes also had two hits. Olivia Puck homered, and Ellie Drotzmann, Girard and Garry each had a hit in the win.
Garry picked up the win, striking out five in the four-inning contest.
