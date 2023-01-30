BASKETBALL
BIG EAST CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 26-28
First Round, Jan. 26
At Flandreau
Garretson 46, Beresford 43
Flandreau 48, Parker 25
At Salem
Sioux Valley 57, Baltic 33
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Chester 37
Second Round, Jan. 27
At Flandreau
Beresford 50, Parker 40
Flandreau 51, Garretson 43
At Salem
Chester 46, Baltic 42
Sioux Valley 62, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Final Round, Jan. 28 at Volga
SEVENTH: Parker vs. Baltic, ccd. (Game on Feb. 3 will decide 7th/8th)
FIFTH: Beresford vs. Chester, ppd.
THIRD: McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 34
CHAMPIONSHIP: Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
First Round, Jan. 30
At Tilden
West Holt 64, Santee 27
North Central 72, Stuart 52
Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 30
At Elgin
Boyd County 25, CWC 21
Quarterfinals, Feb. 2
At O’Neill
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. No. 8 West Holt, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Summerland vs. No. 5 Elkhorn Valley, 7:30 p.m.
At Niobrara
No. 2 Niobrara-Verdigre vs. No. 10 North Central, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Elgin Public-Pope John vs. No. 6 Boyd County, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
OSM/WH/Santee winner vs. Summerland/EV/NO winner, 2 p.m.
NV/Stuart/NC winner vs. EPPJ/BC/CWC winner, 3:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: 2 p.m.
Championship: 5 p.m.
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
First Round, Jan. 30
At Elgin
North Central 43, Boyd County 39
O’Neill St. Mary’s 62, CWC 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31
At Tilden
West Holt 64, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Quarterfinals, Jan. 31
At Santee
No. 1 Santee vs. No. 9 North Central, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Stuart vs. No. 5 Elgin Public-Pope John, 7:30 p.m.
At Tilden
No. 2 Elkhorn Valley vs. No. 7 West Holt, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Summerland vs. No. 6 O’Neill St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
Santee/BC/NC winner vs. Stuart/EPPJ/NV winner, 5 p.m.
EV/WH/NO winner vs. Summerland/OSM/CWC winner, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: 3:30 p.m.
Championship: 6:30 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Play-In Game, Jan. 30
No. 9 O’Neill at No. 8 Boone Central, 3:30 p.m., Newman Grove
Quarterfinals, Jan. 31
At West Point
No. 1 Guardian Angels CC vs. Boone Central/O’Neill winner, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Pierce vs. No. 5 Norfolk Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
At Crofton
No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 7 Battle Creek, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 6 Wayne, 7:45 p.m.
Consolation, Feb. 2 at West Point
GACC/BC/O’Neill loser vs. Pierce/Norfolk loser, 6 p.m.
Crofton/BC loser vs. HCC/Wayne loser, 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Pierce
GACC/BC/O’Neill winner vs. Pierce/Norfolk winner, 6 p.m.
Crofton/BC winner vs. HCC/Wayne winner, 7:45 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: 10 a.m.
Third: 1:30 p.m.
Championship: 5 p.m.
MID-STATE CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Play-In, Jan. 30
Crofton 56, Guardian Angels 50
Quarterfinals, Feb. 1
At Hartington
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 9 Crofton, 6 p.m.
No. 4 O’Neill vs. No. 5 Boone Central, 7:45 p.m.
At Pierce
No. 2 Pierce vs. No. 7 Battle Creek, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 6 Wayne, 7:45 p.m.
Consolation, Feb. 3 at West Point
HCC/Crofton loser vs. O’Neill/BC loser, 6 p.m.
Pierce/BC loser vs. NC/Wayne loser, 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Pierce
HCC/Crofton winner vs. O’Neill/BC winner, 6 p.m.
Pierce/BC winner vs. NC/Wayne winner, 7:45 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: 11:45 a.m.
Third: 3:15 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
LEWIS & CLARK BOYS
Jan. 30-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 31
At Wynot
No. 1 Wynot vs. No. 8 Winnebago, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. No. 5 Ponca, 7:30 p.m.
At Creighton
No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 7 Bloomfield, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Wakefield vs. No. 6 Wausa, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation at high seed, Feb. 2
Wynot/Winnebago loser vs. LCC/Ponca loser, 6 p.m.
Creighton/Bloomfield loser vs. Wakefield/Wausa loser, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals at high seed, Feb. 2
Wynot/Winnebago winner vs. LCC/Ponca winner, 6 p.m.
Creighton/Bloomfield winner vs. Wakefield/Wausa winner, 7:30 p.m.
Placing Rounds, Feb. 4 at Hartington
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 31
At Plainview
No. 12 Plainview vs. No. 13 Tri County Northeast, 6 p.m.
At Winside
No. 10 Winside vs. No. 15 Homer, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Hartington-Newcastle vs. No. 14 Osmond-Randolph, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, Feb. 2 at high seed
Winside/Homer loser vs. HN/OR loser, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Walthill
No. 9 Walthill vs. Plainview/TCN winner, 6 p.m.
Winside/Homer winner vs. HN/OR winner, 7:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 4
FIFTH: Plainview/TCN loser vs. consolation winner, 6 p.m. at high seed
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m. at first high seed
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. at high seed
LEWIS & CLARK GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Ponca
Ponca 57, Winside 21
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44, Plainview 40
At Wynot
Wynot 49, Bloomfield 32
Wakefield 57, Homer 54
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Plainview
No. 8 Winside vs. No. 4 Plainview, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Bloomfield vs. No. 6 Homer loser, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Ponca
No. 1 Ponca vs. No. 5 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wynot vs. No. 3 Wakefield, 7:30 p.m.
Placing Rounds, Feb. 3 at Hartington
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5:30 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 7 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 8:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Emerson
No. 12 Tri County Northeast vs. No. 13 Winnebago, 6 p.m.
At Hartington
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill
Osmond-Randolph 42, Creighton 31
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Creighton
No. 15 Walthill vs. No. 14 Creighton, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Wausa
No. 9 Wausa vs. TCN/Winnebago winner, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Hartington-Newcastle vs. No. 11 Osmond-Randolph, 7:30 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 3
FIFTH: Winnebago/TCN loser vs. consolation winner, 6 p.m. at high seed
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m. at first high seed
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. at high seed
