BURKE — The last unbeaten team in South Dakota high school volleyball saw that run end Monday, as fourth-ranked Burke swept Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 in prep volleyball action.
TDA entered the match with an 8-0 record.
For Burke, Adisyn Indahl finished with 15 kills, nine digs and three blocks to lead the way. Elly Witt had 13 assists and two ace serves. Kailee Frank had nine digs and three ace serves. Paige Bull added four blocks in the victory.
Gracey Schatz finished with six kills and two blocks for TDA. Hannah Stremick posted 13 assists. Megan Reiner had four kills and five digs. Faith Goehring added five digs for the Nighthawks.
Burke, 13-3, travels to Boyd County, Nebraska, on Thursday. TDA travels to Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Howard 2
HOWARD — Coral Mason finished with 35 kills and 34 digs to lead Viborg-Hurley past Howard 28-30, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 16-14 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Mataya Vannordsel finished with 47 assists for Viborg-Hurley. Charley Nelson had 52 digs and three ace serves. Addy Huth added 11 kills in the victory.
Kate Connor posted 18 kills to lead Howard. Tana Hoyer finished with 32 assists. Landree Callies had 31 digs, Piper Thompson posted 28 digs and Canyon Kidd added 25 digs for the Tigers.
Viborg-Hurley takes on Baltic on Thursday. Howard faces Colman-Egan today (Tuesday).
Avon 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
MARION — Courtney Sees posted 17 kills and 15 digs to lead Avon past Freeman Academy-Marion 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Monday.
McKenna Kocmich finished with 26 assists and 17 digs for Avon. Lila Vanderlei had 11 digs. Grace Vanderlei posted 10 digs and three ace serves, and Macy Voigt added 10 digs in the victory.
Leah Goodwin posted five kills, two ace serves and three blocks, and Anna Olson had five blocks and three ace serves for Freeman Academy-Marion. Isabelle McConniel had five assists and 14 digs. Emma McConniel had 15 digs and two ace serves. Alexa Gortmaker had 10 digs in the effort.
Avon, 5-9, plays in the GPC Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes. Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Sioux Falls Lutheran today (Tuesday) in Freeman.
S.F. Lutheran 3, Scotland 1
SCOTLAND — Emma Stubkjaer posted 11 kills and 31 digs to lead Sioux Falls Lutheran past Scotland 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Sophie Stubkjaer had 27 assists, 10 digs and four ace serves for Sioux Falls Lutheran. Isabella Stubkjaer had 29 digs. Rylee Steurewald finished with 12 digs and six ace serves. Anika Bjordahl had four blocks and Kiersten Bjordahl added 10 digs for the Eagles in the victory.
Trinity Bietz led Scotland with eight kills, 14 digs and two ace serves. Grace Robb posted 14 digs and two ace serves. Claire Janish had 16 assists and 15 digs. Bailey Vitek posted 14 digs, and Kalley Vitek added five kills, eight assists and nine digs.
Sioux Falls Lutheran (11-5) faces Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday in Freeman. Scotland, 8-5, plays in the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes.
Scotland won the JV match 25-8, 25-14.
