FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7
Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6
Beresford 41, Milbank 6
Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0
Brookings 26, Watertown 3
Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20
Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 7
Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20
Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3
DeSmet 36, Stanley County 7
Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0
Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6
Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34
Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12
Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Faulkton 14
Howard 21, Canistota 20
Ipswich 58, Langford 8
Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Lyman 40, New Underwood 0
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0
Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14
Redfield 14, Groton Area 12
Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12
Tea Area 45, Huron 6
Tri-Valley 21, Parker 0
Viborg-Hurley 52, Garretson 0
Yankton 45, Mitchell 6
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Alma 32, Axtell 26
Arapahoe 36, Arcadia-Loup City 12
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Columbus Lakeview 6
Aurora 43, Grand Island Northwest 13
Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13
Bellevue West 28, Omaha North 26
Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13
Bertrand 34, Overton 0
Bishop Neumann 35, Milford 14
Blair 40, Plattsmouth 21
Bloomfield 51, Winside 16
Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, High Plains Community 18
Centennial 22, North Bend Central 19
Centura 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38
Cody-Kilgore 25, Wallace 24
Columbus Scotus 13, Aquinas 7
Crofton 42, Summerland 20
Cross County 44, Sutton 30
Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7
Elkhorn 21, Waverly 17
Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10
Elkhorn North 28, Hastings 0
Elkhorn South 31, Lincoln Southeast 20
Giltner 38, Deshler 6
Hi-Line 64, Pleasanton 22
Holdrege 47, Sidney 27
Howells/Dodge 50, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Hyannis 72, Kimball 12
Kenesaw 54, Loomis 26
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Guardian Angels 25
Lincoln Christian 34, Lincoln Lutheran 27
Malcolm 14, Yutan 7
Maxwell 58, Morrill 8
McCook 34, Cozad 7
Millard North 34, Papillion-LaVista 31, OT
Millard South 38, Millard West 14
Mullen 62, Medicine Valley 0
Omaha Central 47, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Concordia 3, Schuyler 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Beatrice 7
Omaha Nation 52, Crazy Horse, S.D. 6
Omaha Westside 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 17
Ord 34, Central City 20
Osceola 62, Diller-Odell 8
Papillion-LaVista South 35, Fremont 19
Pierce 38, Wahoo 7
Plainview 30, Wakefield 28
Platteview 40, Falls City 0
Potter-Dix 85, Minatare 6
Ralston 48, Lincoln Northwest 12
Randolph 58, Walthill 0
Ravenna 50, Ansley-Litchfield 6
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Burwell 0
Sandy Creek 70, Blue Hill 0
Scottsbluff 26, Lincoln Pius X 6
Seward 44, Norris 24
Sioux County 78, Creek Valley 0
St. Edward 27, Dorchester 16
St. Paul 42, O'Neill 6
Syracuse 35, Louisville 0
Thayer Central 46, McCool Junction 15
Tri County Northeast 42, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
Twin River 24, Conestoga 8
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Banner County 6
Wood River 34, Amherst 29
Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20
York 14, Lexington 7
VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 17-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-11
Pierre def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 18-25, 25-9, 25-21
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Medicine Valley def. Mullen, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17
Bellevue West Invitational
Pool A
Lincoln East def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-17
Pool C
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-14
Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22
Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-15, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-8, 25-15
Papillion-LaVista def. Waverly, 25-17, 25-12
Pool D
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-22
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard West, 25-14, 26-24
Douglas, Wyo. Tournament
Pool C
Alliance def. Newcastle, Wyo., 29-27, 25-16
Alliance def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-12, 25-16
