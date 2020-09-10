CANTON — Vermillion seniors Jakob Dobney and Riley Ruhaak tied for first, helping the Tanagers to the boys’ team title at the C-Hawk Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday in Canton.
Vermillion edged Sioux Falls Christian 20 to 21 for top honors. Dakota Valley was a distant third with 60 points.
Ruhaak and Dobney each finished the 5,000-meter course in 17:04. Sioux Falls Christian freshman Maxim Strizheus was third in 17:41.
Tea Area won the girls’ title with 20 points, beating out Vermillion (39) and West Central (67).
Vermillion also had the girls’ champion, as freshman Taeli Barta ran the 5,000-meter course in 21:04 to beat out Tea Area freshman Hayley Korver (21:29) and Elk Point-Jefferson sophomore Heather Stark (21:42).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion 20, S.F. Christian 21, Dakota Valley 60, West Central 83, Elk Point-Jefferson 96
TOP 10: t1, Jacob Dobney, Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion 17:04; 3, Maxim Strizheus, S.F. Christian 17:41; 4, Isaac Glasser, S.F. Christian 17:41; 5, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 17:43; 6, Carson Engbers, S.F. Christian 17:44; 7, Joe Dahloff, Vermillion 17:45; 8, Davis Buck, S.F. Christian 17:48; 9, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 17:50; 10, Jack Freeburg, Vermillion 18:02
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Tea Area 20, Vermillion 39, West Central 61, S.F. Christian 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 78, Canton 86
TOP 10: 1, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 21:04; 2, Hayley Korver, Tea Area 21:29; 3, Heather Stark, Elk Point-Jefferson 21:42; 4, Haidyn West, Tea Area 21:44; 5, Karly Jorgenson, Canton 21:59; 6, Aubrey Kenyon, Tea Area 22:00; 7, Reagan Stallman, West Central 22:05; 8, Mya Neuhardt, Tea Area 22:16; 9, Tori Farmer, Vermillion 22:17; 10, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 22:18
