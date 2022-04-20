Yankton’s winningest boys’ tennis player officially has a college home.
Gage Becker officially signed to attend NCAA Division III Loras College and compete in tennis for the Duhawks. The signing event took place on Wednesday at Yankton High School.
The American Rivers Conference program proved to be the right fit for Becker, both academically and athletically, he said.
“Their sports management program is one of the tops in the nation,” he said. “I will be able to play at a high level, play tennis while I am getting a degree.”
Though Becker’s official signing didn’t come until mid-April, the decision was made much sooner, he noted.
“Eventually there came a point where I didn’t want to keep looking,” he said. “I knew what I wanted to do.”
Having Becker, who is 9-3 on the season in flight one singles play this season, sign to compete collegiately is a big boost for a Yankton squad with a number of talented young players on the roster.
“Gage is the first athlete we’ve had sign since I’ve been here,” said Yankton head coach Ryan Hage. “Seeing the success he’s had will help propel the program to the next level in the future.”
The Bucks have four seniors among their regular varsity seven — three that play both singles and doubles, plus one that only plays doubles. Yankton also boasts a sophomore, freshman and eighth grader among its top seven. When Yankton held out its top eight against Vermillion Tuesday, the team played a sophomore, a freshman and four eighth graders in the varsity slots.
“We have an experienced varsity lineup, but we have a nice mix of seniors and young players,” Hage said. “Those young guys are striving to knock Gage off the top of the (career victories) list. Guys like Zac Briggs (Fr.) and Harrison Krajewski (8th) are definitely gunning for him.”
Having that top Buck earn a chance to play collegiately helps put the work in perspective, Hage said.
“It keeps everyone excited,” he said. “It helps them understand what needs to be done.”
And while his younger teammates have their sights set on Becker’s career mark, Becker has his sights set on hardware, and plenty of it.
“I still want to achieve my goal of winning state, both team and individually,” he said. “I would also like to win ESD (Eastern South Dakota Conference), both team and individually.
“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season, and the next step of my journey at Loras College.”
Hage knows that Becker’s impact on the program will last for long after his records fall.
“Gage will definitely be missed,” he said. “But the footprint he left on the program will not easily erode. That’s for sure.”
