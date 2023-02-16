CANTON — Dakota Valley went on a 46-23 run in the second half to get the 86-49 win over the Canton C-Hawks in boys’ basketball.
Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns picked up a double-double in the game to lead the Panthers. Isaac scored 28 points and grabbed 21 rebounds. Both Jaxon Hennies and Jaxson Wingert scored 15 points each to follow.
Dakota Valley, 18-0, travels to Madison on Friday. Canton, 7-10, travels to play Highmore-Harrold on Saturday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (18-0) 22 18 28 18 — 86
CANTON (7-10) 12 14 7 16 — 49
Viborg-Hurley 59, Howard 39
HURLEY — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter to get a 59-39 win over Howard in boys’ basketball on Thursday.
Nick Hanson led Viborg-Hurley with 15 points. Brady Schroedermeier followed with 14 points.
Howard was led by Luke Koepsell’s 15 points. Taiden Hoyer put up 12 points to follow.
Viborg-Hurley, 16-2, travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary on Monday. Howard, 13-10, hosts Arlington on Friday.
HOWARD (13-10) 9 10 6 14 — 39
VIBORG-HURLEY (16-2) 17 18 15 9 — 59
Wagner 68, Burke 38
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders went on a 30-9 run in the first half to get a 68-38 win over the Burke Cougars in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Preston McFayden put up 28 points to lead Wagner. Ted Slaba followed with 13 points. Joey Cournoyer picked up a double-double with 14 rebounds and 10 points.
Nick Nelson scored led the Cougars with 19 points. Reed Benter followed with 14 points.
Wagner, 8-10, travels to Platte-Geddes on Friday. Burke, 5-13, plays Alcester-Hudson on Saturday in the Conference Classic in Centerville.
BURKE (5-13) 8 1 21 8 — 38
WAGNER (8-10) 14 16 20 18 — 68
Scotland 54, Gayville-Volin 44
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders beat the Gayville-Volin Raiders 54-44 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Stephen Johnson led the Highlanders with 18 points. Parker Hoschstein led the team in rebounds, grabbing 12 in the game.
The Raiders were led by Spencer Karstens’ 21 points. Preston Karstens made 11 points to follow.
Scotland, 8-10, travel to Menno on Friday. Gayville-Volin, 4-14, face Corsica-Stickney on Saturday at Centerville.
Marty 85, Centerville 41
CENTERVILLE — The Marty Braves had a 29-point lead at halftime to help get them a 85-41 win over the Centerville Tornados in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
The Braves were led by Benicio Zephier’s 27 points in the game. Greg Zephier followed with 22 points.
Logan Bobzin scored 14 points to lead the Tornados.
Marty, 10-6, travels to play Flandreau Indian on Friday. Centerville, 8-8, hosts Scotland on Saturday.
MARTY (10-6) 25 23 17 20 — 85
CENTERVILLE (8-8) 11 8 14 8 — 41
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 63, Parkston 58
PARKSTON — Mount Vernon-Plankinton built a five-point halftime lead and held on for a 63-58 win over Parkston in boys’ basketball action.
MVP had a total of four players hit double-digits in scoring. Reed Rus led MVP with 16 points, and Jordan Stoltz followed with 15 points.
James Deckert led the Parkston Trojans with 29 points. Will Jodozi put up 15 points to follow.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 14-5, travels to McCook Central Montrose on Monday. Parkston, 10-9, travels to Corsica-Stickney on Monday.
MVP (14-5) 14 14 17 18 — 63
PARKSTON (10-9) 15 8 16 19 — 58
Canistota 52, Irene-Wakonda 39
IRENE — Tage Ortman scored a game-high 25 points to lead Canistota past Irene-Wakonda 52-39 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Brandon Kjetland added 17 points for Canistota (10-9).
For Irene-Wakonda, Miles Pollman led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds. Dashel Spurrell scored 11 points. Jake Kuhl added eight points and 15 rebounds.
Canistota hosts Colman-Egan today (Friday). Irene-Wakonda hosts Bon Homme on Monday.
CANISTOTA (10-9) 20 9 14 9 — 52
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-11) 10 9 13 7 — 39
