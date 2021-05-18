SIOUX FALLS — Propelled by a pair of state titles, the Yankton Bucks finished second in the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Tennis Tournament, which concluded on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Christian won the team title with 450 points, followed by the Bucks (378.5), Huron (368) and Mitchell (339). Vermillion was eliminated on the opening day, scoring no points.
The Bucks entered the final day of the two day event in fourth place, but propelled themselves up the standings by advancing to the championship in five flights.
“We probably couldn’t be a whole lot happier than we are, unless we were one place up,” Yankton head coach Ryan Hage said. “We walked in in fourth, and we were able to climb to second on day two. That’s not an easy thing to do.”
The two teams Yankton passed on Tuesday — Mitchell and Huron — were two teams that finished ahead of the Bucks in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships a week ago.
“We didn’t have our best conference meet, and that was fresh in their minds,” Hage said. “They are fast learners, good students, and they were able to earn one heckuva finish.”
Seventh grader Harrison Krajewski had a hand in both of Yankton’s state titles. He beat Rapid City Christian seventh grader Jack Hancock 6-4, 6-2 in the flight five singles championship.
“Harrison earned himself the top seed by how he played during the season,” Hage said. “He definitely came in with a bullseye on his back. There wasn’t anyone in the tournament who didn’t know who Harrison was.”
A tough semifinal showdown against Spearfish’s Brock Bacon (6-3, 7-5) helped propel Harrison Krajewski into the final.
“In the semifinals, you could tell the pressure was starting to get to him,” Hage said. “But he was able to calm himself down and close out the match.”
Harrison Krajewski also teamed with eighth grader Zac Briggs for a 6-3, 4-6, (10-2) victory over Mitchell’s Drake Jerke and Cameron Miller for the flight three doubles crown.
“When you put Harrison together with Zac, they are formidable,” Hage said. “Those two made a fantastic team this year. Those guys proved that their futures are bright.”
The Bucks had three runner-up finishes on the tourney.
At flight three singles, Briggs dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to Pierre junior Luke Leingang. At flight four singles, junior Ryan Schulte dropped a 6-3, 6-0 decision to Sioux Falls Christian junior Jadon Munson. At flight two doubles, Schulte and junior Keaton List dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Sioux Falls Christian’s Munson and Collin Harmelink.
Yankton junior Gage Becker beat Mitchell junior Macon Larson 8-2 for third place at flight one singles. Freshman Miles Krajewski dropped an 8-4 decision to Roncalli freshman Palmer Johnson in the flight six singles third place match.
Also for the Bucks, List (flight two singles) and the duo of Becker and senior Quentin Moser (flight one doubles) were eliminated in consolation semifinals.
Unlike the start of the 2021 season, when only Becker had state tournament experience, the Bucks will return six of seven state tournament competitors for the 2022 season.
“We lose Quentin, who had a great season for us,” Hage said. “Give those two (Moser and Becker) credit. They were able to pull together and battle back in a lot of tough situations this season.”
