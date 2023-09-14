EDITOR'S NOTE: This recap has been updated with late-reported information.
IRENE – Bon Homme was able to bounce back after giving up two sets to get the 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-5 win over Irene-Wakonda in girls’ high school volleyball action on Thursday.
Olivia Bures helped lead the attack for the Cavaliers, getting 25 digs, 18 kills, and seven aces on the night. Following Bures was Taycee Rankek with 17 kills. Aspen Schonelbaum led Bon Homme in assists, getting 20, and Kendra Bechtold had 14 to follow.
Irene-Wakonda had five players pick up double-digits in digs, with Madison Orr leading with 24 digs and nine kills. Emerson Flynn had 15 assists and three aces in the game.
Bon Homme improves to 4-3 on the season. The Cavaliers host their annual tournament on Saturday.
Irene-Wakonda is now 1-8 and will play again on Saturday at the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament.
Lennox 3, Parkston 2
PARKSTON — Lennox outlasted Parkston 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, 18-25, 17-15 in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Parkston.
Dani Highum posted 14 kills and Ella Grengs had 22 assists for Lennox. Addison Martz finished with four blocks and Lillian Meyer added four ace serves in the victory.
For Parkston, Mya Nuebel led the way with 19 kills and 17 digs. Gracie Oakley posted 13 kills. Avery Bogenreif finished with 39 assists and 15 digs. Allie Hobbick had 19 digs and Berkley Ziebart added 16 digs for the Trojans.
Lennox, 6-3, travels to Mount Vernon to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Tuesday. Parkston, 9-2, plays in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.
Wynot 3, Hartington-Newcastle 0
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot was able to use a dominate second set to take down Hartington-Newcastle 25-17, 25-7, 25-18 on Thursday in high school girls’ volleyball action.
Sophia Geisen helped lead the Blue Devils to victory, getting 22 assists and 10 digs throughout the match. Kinslee Heimes led the offensive attack with eight kills, four aces, while getting 13 digs. Allison Wieseler had five solo blocks in the contest to stop the Wildcats.
Wynot’s record improved to 7-1. The Blue Devils travel to Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Tuesday.
Hartington-Newcastle is now 5-6 this season. The Wildcats host Bloomfield on Tuesday.
Avon 3, Scotland 0
AVON — The Avon Pirates got the sweep against the Scotland Highlanders winning 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Courtney Sees led with 11 kills and 10 digs for the Pirates. Jordyn Voight registered 14 digs. McKenna Kocmich got 11 digs and 19 assists.
Grace Robb had 11 digs for Scotland. Nora Robb posted 15 assists.
Avon (5-4) will play in the Cavalier Clash Volleyball Tournament this Saturday in Tyndall. Scotland, 3-7, hosts Freeman on Tuesday.
Wausa 3, Randolph 0
RANDOPLH, Neb — The Wausa Vikings defeated the Randolph Cardinals 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Bailey West posted 14 ace serves for Wausa. Sienna West led the Vikings with 15 assists. Hunter West added eight kills and 11 digs.
Wausa, 3-5, hosts Tri County Northeast on Monday. The Cardinals will host Wakefield on Tuesday.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG — The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies swept the Viborg-Hurley Cougars, winning 25-16, 25-12, 25-8 in prep volleyball action on Thursday. The Huskies are now 5-1 and the Cougars are 1-7.
Hayden Hofer led the Huskies with 15 assists and 15 digs. Oakley Weber posted 13 assists. Kenndie Roskens pocketed 11 digs. Lexi Golder got 10 kills.
For the Cougars, Charley Nelson registered 22 digs. Jenna Groves and Mataya Vannorsdel both got nine digs.
Bridgewater-Emery (5-1) hosts its annual tournament on Saturday. The Cougars (1-7) will play at Menno Sept 19.
MCM 3, Beresford 1
MONTROSE — McCook Central-Montrose surged past Beresford 25-23, 14- 25, 25-23, 25-20 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Thursday in Montrose.
Kayla Vander Woude finished with 12 kills, three blocks (one solo) and three ace serves for MCM (4-9). Abby Wagner had seven kills and three ace serves. Maddy Lauck finished with 24 assists and 11 digs. Lexie Lunders had 14 digs, Ashtyn Deknikker had 10 digs and Isabela Jimenez added three ace serves in the victory.
Kendra Ellis had seven kills and three ace serves, and Keely Merrigan had seven kills for Beresford. Larissa Lyle finished with 25 assists. Abby Limoges posted 12 digs. Harley Koth added three ace serves for the Watchdogs.
MCM takes on Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Monday. Beresford, 1-9, plays in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall.
Pierce 3, Crofton 1
PIERCE, Neb. — Pierce rallied past Crofton 15-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 in Mid-State Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
For Pierce, Jaya Wachholtz posted 16 kills, seven assisted blocks and three ace serves to lead the way. Skylar Scholting had 35 assists. Nora Herian finished with 12 kills and four assisted blocks. Maggie Painter had 11 digs and Claudia Riggert added three ace serves in the victory.
Sammie Allen finished with nine kills and 14 assists, and Caitlin Guenther had 10 kills for Crofton. Jaida Allen posted 17 assists and Jaisie Janssen added 10 digs for the Warriors.
Pierce, 14-1, travels to Cedar Catholic on Tuesday. Crofton, 7-3, plays in the Stanton Tournament on Saturday.
