MADISON — Pairings for the Dakota State University Girls’ Basketball Classic, Jan. 14 in Madison, have been announced.
Two area teams are scheduled to participate in the event. Elk Point-Jefferson will play at noon, facing McLaughlin. Crofton plays the 3 p.m. contest against Lakota Tech.
Play begins at 9 a.m. with White River against Hills-Beaver Creek (Minnesota), followed by Mitchell Christian against Kadoka Area. Lennox plays the 1:30 p.m. game against Hill City. Chester Area and Madison face off at 4:30 p.m., followed by Garretson against Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Iowa) at 6 p.m. The final game of the day matches Hamlin against West Lyon (Iowa) at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.