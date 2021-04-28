Chester swept team honors in the Gayville-Volin Invitational golf tournament, held Wednesday at Fox Run Golf Course.
In the boys’ division, Chester claimed four of the top six spots to score 247. Bridgewater-Emery (254) finished second, followed by Viborg-Hurley (287) and Freeman (305).
Chester’s Chase McDonald shot a 4-over 76 to earn medalist honors, three shots better than Bridgewater-Emery’s Jackson Stahl. Chester’s Ashton Olivier and Bridgewater-Emery’s Hunter Bailey each shot 85, while Chester’s Brayden Vogel and Preston Dorow each shot 86.
In the girls’ division, Chester finished at 187, well ahead of runner-up Irene-Wakonda (215). Bridgewater-Emery and Centerville tied for third at 231. Two scores were counted for the girls’ team scores.
Chester’s Ayla McDonald had the lone score under 100 on the day, shooting an 86 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Jadyn McDonald was second at 101. Bridgewater-Emery’s Shaylee Longe and Chester’s Cadence Olivier each shot 102. Irene-Wakonda’s Korie Norris carded a 103 to place fifth.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Chester 247, Bridgewater-Emery 254, Viborg-Hurley 287, Freeman 305, Parker 312, Centerville 322, Freeman Academy-Marion 362, Alcester-Hudson 380
TOP 10: 1, Chase McDonald, Chester 76; 2, Jackson Stahl, Bridgewater-Emery 79; 3, Ashton Olivier, Chester 85; 4, Hunter Bailey, Bridgewater-Emery 85; 5, Brayden Vogel, Chester 86; 6, Preston Dorow, Chester 86; 7, Peyton Hansen, Viborg-Hurley 89; 8, Jackson Harberts, Bridgewater-Emery 90; 9, Zac Sayler, Freeman 91; 10, Denver Anderson, Centerville 96
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (2 scores): Chester 187, Irene-Wakonda 215, Bridgewater-Emery 231, Centerville 231, Freeman Academy-Marion 235, Freeman 238, Alcester-Hudson 276
TOP 10: 1, Ayla McDonald, Chester 86; 2, Jadyn McDonald, Chester 101; 3, Shaylee Longe, Bridgewater-Emery 102; 4, Cadence Olivier, Chester 102; 5, Korie Norris, Irene-Wakonda 103; 6, Gracie Bjordal, Centervilel 105; 7, Jada Buse, Freeman Academy-Marion 108; 8, Bella Erickson, Irene-Wakonda 112; 9, Paige Auch, Freeman 118; 10, Madison Hofer, Freeman 120
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.