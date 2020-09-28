OMAHA, Neb. — Mount Marty University was ranked 11th after the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships, Monday at Indian Creek Golf Course in Omaha, Nebraska.
Morningside shot a 7-over 295 to hold the first-round lead, followed by Doane (303) and Northwestern (307).
Doane’s Conor Schubring shot a 2-under 70 to hold the first round lead, two strokes ahead of Morningside’s Jonny Douglas. Midland’s Peyton Koch, and Morningside’s Cory Matthey and Sam Storey are tied for third at 1-over 73.
Mount Marty finished the opening round at 378.
Mount Marty was led by Damion Bresee, who shot an 89. Jackson Faber shot 92, Noah Jewett carded a 96, Zach Mauch shot 101 and Sully Lewis carded a 106 for the Lancers.
The second round is set for today (Tuesday). The third and fourth rounds will be held in the spring at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
