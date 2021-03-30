Yankton earned 9-0 victories over Sioux City (Iowa) Bishop Heelan and Vermillion in boys’ tennis action on Tuesday at the Easton Center in Yankton. The matches were played indoors due to cool temperatures and high winds in the region.
Against Heelan, Yankton’s Gage Becker, Zac Briggs, Ryan Schulte, Harrison Krajewski and Miles Krajewski each earned sweeps without giving up a game. List and Schulte each also earned a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at flight two doubles.
Against Vermillion, Yankton won all nine matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Yankton, 4-0, hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Brandon on April 6 for a triangular with Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Start time for the event is 11 a.m.
Vermillion is off until April 13, when it hosts Brandon Valley.
YANKTON 9, HEELAN 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Jacob Liewen 6-0, 6-0; Keaton List Y def. Luka Ernesti 6-1, 6-2; Zac Briggs Y def. Jason Breen 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Joseph Olson 6-0, 6-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Jair Zavala 6-0, 6-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Hung Doan 6-0, 3-0 (default)
DOUBLES: Becker-Quentin Moser Y def. Liewen-Ernesti 6-1, 6-0; List-Schulte Y def. Breen-Olson 6-0, 6-0; Briggs-H. Krajewski def. Zavala-Doan 6-0, 6-1
YANKTON 9, VERMILLION 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Ramiro Lafuente 6-0, 6-0; Keaton List Y def. Caiden Mandernach 6-0, 6-0; Zac Briggs Y def. Theo Wittmuss 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Tyler Mann 6-0, 6-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Caleb Reins 6-0, 6-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Lucas Green 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: Becker-Quentin Moser Y def. Lafuente-Mann 6-0, 6-0; List-Schulte Y def. Mandernach-Wittmuss 6-0, 6-0; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Reins-Green 6-0, 6-0
