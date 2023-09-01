Lucas Kampshoff accounted for four touchdowns as the Yankton Bucks rushed for 254 yards to defeat the Spearfish Spartans 42-27 Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

The Bucks led 21-0 after the first quarter, but Spearfish fought back continually throughout the game. Bucks head coach Brady Muth was happy for the win but said there are “lessons to be learned” from the game.

