Lucas Kampshoff accounted for four touchdowns as the Yankton Bucks rushed for 254 yards to defeat the Spearfish Spartans 42-27 Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The Bucks led 21-0 after the first quarter, but Spearfish fought back continually throughout the game. Bucks head coach Brady Muth was happy for the win but said there are “lessons to be learned” from the game.
“It’s a game and it’s supposed to be fun. We promote that a lot,” Muth said. “But on the other end of that, there’s something to be said about being a competitor and not getting complacent with what you’re doing. That’s everything in your day-to-day. We got a little comfortable.”
Yankton got off to a fast start, as defensive lineman Derrick Biel picked off Spearfish quarterback Seth Hamilton on the third play of the game. On the Bucks’ first offensive play, Kampshoff found Austin Gobel for a 35-yard touchdown to lead, 7-0, with 9:42 left in the first.
The Bucks built on that momentum, forcing a Spearfish punt as they took advantage of a short field. Kampshoff capped off the efficient drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on 3rd-and-goal.
Kampshoff’s had a nice second touchdown pass of the game, as he rolled to his left and found Connor Slaba running down the left sideline to give Yankton a 21-0 lead.
Spearfish responded, as the Spartans found their way into Yankton territory near the end of the first quarter. Yankton’s defense responded, forcing Spearfish into a 4th-and-goal from the 25-yard line. The Spartans dug deep as quarterback Seth Hamilton found receiver Dylan Doren for the long touchdown throw down the left sideline to get on the board with 9:12 left in the half.
Spearfish got another fourth down conversion on its next drive as Hamilton found Caden Langenfeld down the right sideline for a conversion on 4th-and-13. Hamilton scored a five-yard touchdown on the next play to get within a score, 21-13, with 3:02 remaining.
A Tucker Gilmore 37-yard touchdown was negated by as Kampshoff was past the line of scrimmage with four seconds remaining. Kampshoff’s end zone heave at the end of the first half was intercepted by Mickenson Bosh.
Yankton had three turnovers in the first half, with Kampshoff’s two interceptions and a fumble lost from Gilmore in the first quarter.
Bosh got his second interception of the game early in the third quarter. The Spartans took the football down the field and Hunter Walters scored on the three-yard score with 9:44 remaining. Hamilton kept the read option and jumped across the goal line, but Spearfish was flagged for an illegal formation. Hamilton’s pass intended for Brayden Delahoyde in the right corner of the endzone on the re-try was incomplete as Yankton held on to a two-point lead, 21-19.
Yankton got its offense going on the next drive. On 4th-and-2 from the Spearfish 17, Shaylor Platt gained seven yards for the first down. Kampshoff found Cohen Zahrbock on the back-shoulder throw as the Bucks reclaimed a two-possession lead, 28-19.
After a Spearfish punt, the Bucks continued their momentum as Evan Serck’s 53-yard touchdown run gave Yankton a 35-19 with 1:39 remaining.
Spearfish responded as Hamilton found Hunter Walters for a 40-yard gain to get the Spartans into the red zone. Hamilton found Langenfeld on the first play of the fourth quarter for a touchdown, then Walters on the two-point conversion to bring Spearfish within a possession, 35-27.
Kampshoff ran for 14 yards on a 3rd-and-15 from the Spearfish 35, then got the yard on fourth down to get Yankton a first down. Platt got a one-yard touchdown to extend Yankton’s lead, 42-27, with 7:52 remaining.
Hamilton was injured on the first play of Spearfish’s next drive after a sack by Yankton’s Francis In’t Veld. Delahoyde went in at quarterback for Spearfish and the Spartans went 3-and-out.
Yankton went 3-and-out and Hamilton returned into the game.
Kampshoff finished 14-of-24 for 194 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Serck recorded 124 yards on 14 carries and a score. Platt rushed 15 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.
“With both of our backs, it’s ‘pick your poison’ with those two,” Muth said. “They both had a really good game.”
Gobel had five receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Bucks defense recorded five sacks in the contest.
Hamilton finished 14-of-32 passing for 204 yards with three touchdowns (one rush) and an interception. Bosh had two interceptions, adding 41 yards on six carries offensively. Langenfeld registered six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. Walters had five catches for 83 yards.
Yankton, 2-0, heads to Watertown to take on the Arrows, 2-0, Sept. 8. Spearfish, 1-1, plays at Douglas Sept. 8.
