MENNO — The Menno Mad Frogs rallied from an 8-1 deficit to upend the previously unbeaten Yankton Tappers 10-8 in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night in Menno.
Adam Walter homered as part of a four-run bottom of the seventh inning for Menno (7-4), while Dylan Lehr homered in a five-run eighth inning.
Walter, Lehr and Macon Oplinger all had two hits for the hometown Mad Frogs, while Lehr scored three runs and drove in three runs. Walter, the third pitcher, got the win.
Yankton left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.
In the loss for the Tappers (10-1), Colin Muth had three hits and three runs scored, while Mason Townsend and Julito Fazzini both had three hits as well. Fazzini, Nik Davis and Devin Gullikson all drove in two runs.
Austin Wise pitched six innings and allowed one run, and Gavin Schultz took the loss.
YANKTON (10-1) 301 400 000 — 8 16 3
MENNO (7-4) 100 000 45X — 10 6 0
Austin Wise, Gavin Schultz (7) and Julito Fazzini; Trey Bohlmann, Tom Sattler (4), Adam Walter (8) and Cody Ulmer
Crofton 6, Lakers 2
James Kaiser struck out four in a complete game three-hitter as the Crofton Bluejays defeated the Yankton Lakers 6-2 in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night at Riverside Field.
Alec Martin homered as part of a three-hit night for Crofton (5-5), while Nick Hegge doubled and singled twice. Kaiser also doubled and singled, while Seth Wiebelhaus singled twice.
In the loss for the Lakers (5-5), Cobe Porter tripled, Collin Zahrbock doubled and Levi Wiersma singled. Peyton Mueller took the loss.
CROFTON (5-5) 010 021 110 — 6 13 1
LAKERS (5-5) 000 200 000 — 2 3 2
Wynot 16, Tabor 8
WYNOT, Neb. — Kyle Wiepen homered as part of a balanced attack for the Wynot Expos in a 16-8 South Central League victory over Tabor on Sunday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
The hometown Expos (4-6) used a seven-run bottom of the fourth inning and took advantage of seven Tabor errors.
Jalen Wieseler, Lee Heimes and Wiepen all had two hits and three runs scored, while Wiepen and Jackson Sudbeck both drove in three runs.
Dain Whitmire struck out seven batters over seven innings to get the win.
For Tabor (10-2), Chase Kortan homered and drove in three runs, while Austin White had three singles and Chris Sutera drove in two runs. Doug Vanecek took the loss.
TABOR (10-2) 010 103 210 — 8 12 7
WYNOT (4-6) 304 700 20X — 16 11 3
