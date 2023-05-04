NORFOLK, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games, hosted by Northeast Community College, will be held on Friday, June 2, at Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Nebraska. The girls’ game will begin at 6 p.m., with the boys’ game set for 8 p.m.
The girls’ “light” team will feature Makenna Noecker of Cedar Catholic, Alivia Morten of Hartington-Newcastle, and Ellie McAfee and Samantha Ehlers of Ponca. Ponca’s Bob Hayes is one of the coaches for that team.
