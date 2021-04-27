The Mount Marty University softball team snapped a six-game losing streak in impressive fashion Tuesday, earning a walk-off victory in the opener and a run-rule victory in the nightcap of a sweep of Northwestern in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Kelly Amezcua’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Lancers to a 4-3 victory.
Bailey Kortan and Emma Burns each had two hits for Mount Marty, with Kortan stealing two bases and Burns scoring twice. Makenzi Rockwell, Amezcua, Karlee Arnold and Abigail Paige each had a hit in the victory.
Jessica Mouw had two hits and Jordyn Kramer doubled for Northwestern. Emily Strasser, Bri Giorrdano and Madysn Grotewold each had a hit.
Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen picked up the win, striking out nine. Sydnee Isom, the second of three Northwestern pitchers, took the loss.
In the nightcap, Mount Marty scored five runs in the first and didn’t look back, earning a 10-0 victory in five innings.
Arnold went 3-for-3 with a triple and Amezcua recorded three doubles for Mount Marty. Sarah Hart also doubled. Rockwell, Burns, Adley Swanson, Tara Oren and Sami Noble each had a hit in the victory.
Mouw, Jennifer Boeve and Alayna Bakke each had a hit for Northwestern.
Orwig scattered three hits in the five-inning shutout, striking out two. Isom took the loss.
Mount Marty, 19-16 overall and 10-10 in GPAC play, will finish the regular season at home on Saturday, facing Doane. The Lancers will celebrate Senior Day for its squad with a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.