SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Stanley Umude collected Summit Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors after a dazzling three-game stretch at the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase, league officials announced Monday.
Umude averaged 28.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg and shot 50 percent from 3-point range (10-for-20) in the three games at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, capping the event with a 41-point outburst in a 91-78 win over in-state rival South Dakota State. The 41 points were the most by a Summit League player in a game this season and tied Iowa’s Luka Garza for the most by a Division I player in a game this season.
Umude had 26 points by halftime of the SDSU contest and finished the game, making 17-of-26 shots from field. The San Antonio native also added 11 boards to register his second double-double of the season.
In USD’s opener against North Dakota, Umude put up a then season-high 30 points thanks to a 5-for-9 effort from beyond the arc against the Fighting Hawks and added 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Coyotes’ middle game against North Dakota State.
