FOOTBALL

S.D. PLAYOFFS

All Times listed local

CLASS 11AAA

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) vs. No. 1 Harrisburg (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-4) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington (5-4), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-5) at No. 2 Brandon Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 6 O’Gorman (5-4) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-4), 4 p.m.

CLASS 11AA

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Sturgis (3-6) at No. 1 Tea Area (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Mitchell (3-6) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Aberdeen Central (3-6) at No. 2 Brookings (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Watertown (3-6) at No. 3 Pierre (7-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 11A

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian (4-5) at No. 1 Madison (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 West Central (4-5) at No. 4 Dell Rapids (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Milbank (6-3) at No. 2 Canton (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Tri-Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Vermillion (6-3), 7 p.m.

CLASS 11B

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (7-2) at No. 1 Winner (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Wagner (6-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6-3) at No. 2 Sioux Valley (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Beresford (6-3) at No. 6 Aberdeen Roncalli (7-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS 9AA

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 9 Platte-Geddes (7-2) at No. 1 Hanson (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Timber Lake (8-1) at No. 4 Lyman (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Garretson (5-4) at No. 2 Parkston (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (5-4) at No. 3 Ipswich (8-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 9A

Second Round, Oct. 28

No. 9 Castlewood (6-3) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Warner (6-3) at No. 4 DeSmet (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 2 Howard (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Gregory (6-3) at No. 3 Wall (9-0), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 9B

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (5-3) at No. 1 Avon (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-3) at No. 4 Gayville-Volin (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Harding County (6-3) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Hitchcock-Tulare (7-3) at No. 3 Potter County (8-2), 7 p.m.

NEB. PLAYOFFS

All Times Listed In Central

CLASS C2

First Round, Oct. 29

No. 16 Crofton (5-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Oakland-Craig (5-4) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS D1

Second Round, Oct. 29

No. 16 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (6-3) at Burwell (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Stanton (8-1) at No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (7-2) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Nebraska Christian (6-3) at No. 4 Dundy County Stratton (8-1), 6 p.m. CT, Benkelman

No. 14 Perkins County (7-2) at No. 3 Arapahoe (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Cross County (8-1) at No. 7 Weeping Water (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Sutherland (6-3) at No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (9-0), 4:30 p.m., Nebraska City

CLASS D2

Second Round, Oct. 29

No. 16 Mead (5-4) vs. No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (9-0), 3 p.m., Thedford

No. 9 Leyton (7-2) at No. 8 Osceola (8-1), 3 p.m.

No. 12 Johnson-Brock (7-2) at No. 5 Riverside (8-1), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (6-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (6-3) at No. 3 Pender (9-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (7-2) at No. 6 Mullen (8-1), 7 p.m. CT

No. 10 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) at No. 7 Kenesaw (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Blue Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS

C2-5 AT CROFTON

Monday’s Matches

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-11, 27-25

Wakefield def. Ponca, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7

Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Tuesday’s Match

Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

D1-7 AT WAUSA

Monday’s Matches

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-5, 25-15

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12

Tuesday’s Match

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14

D1-8 AT SPENCER

Monday’s Matches

Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20

Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10

Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-16, 21-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-6

Tuesday’s Match

Creighton def. Plainview, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

D2-4 AT HUMPHREY

Monday’s Matches

Winside def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15

Riverside def. Randolph, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9

Humphrey St. Francis def. Winside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-10

Tuesday’s Match

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

D2-5 AT STUART

Monday’s Matches

CWC def. Santee, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15

Wynot def. St. Mary’s, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Stuart def. CWC, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

Tuesday’s Match

Wynot def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

