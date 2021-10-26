FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
All Times listed local
CLASS 11AAA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) vs. No. 1 Harrisburg (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-4) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington (5-4), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-5) at No. 2 Brandon Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 6 O’Gorman (5-4) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-4), 4 p.m.
CLASS 11AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Sturgis (3-6) at No. 1 Tea Area (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Mitchell (3-6) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Aberdeen Central (3-6) at No. 2 Brookings (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Watertown (3-6) at No. 3 Pierre (7-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11A
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian (4-5) at No. 1 Madison (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 West Central (4-5) at No. 4 Dell Rapids (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Milbank (6-3) at No. 2 Canton (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Tri-Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Vermillion (6-3), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11B
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (7-2) at No. 1 Winner (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Wagner (6-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6-3) at No. 2 Sioux Valley (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Beresford (6-3) at No. 6 Aberdeen Roncalli (7-2), 6 p.m.
CLASS 9AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (7-2) at No. 1 Hanson (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Timber Lake (8-1) at No. 4 Lyman (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Garretson (5-4) at No. 2 Parkston (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (5-4) at No. 3 Ipswich (8-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9A
Second Round, Oct. 28
No. 9 Castlewood (6-3) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Warner (6-3) at No. 4 DeSmet (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 2 Howard (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Gregory (6-3) at No. 3 Wall (9-0), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 9B
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (5-3) at No. 1 Avon (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-3) at No. 4 Gayville-Volin (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Harding County (6-3) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (7-2), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Hitchcock-Tulare (7-3) at No. 3 Potter County (8-2), 7 p.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS C2
First Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Crofton (5-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Oakland-Craig (5-4) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS D1
Second Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (6-3) at Burwell (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Stanton (8-1) at No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (7-2) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Nebraska Christian (6-3) at No. 4 Dundy County Stratton (8-1), 6 p.m. CT, Benkelman
No. 14 Perkins County (7-2) at No. 3 Arapahoe (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Cross County (8-1) at No. 7 Weeping Water (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Sutherland (6-3) at No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (9-0), 4:30 p.m., Nebraska City
CLASS D2
Second Round, Oct. 29
No. 16 Mead (5-4) vs. No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (9-0), 3 p.m., Thedford
No. 9 Leyton (7-2) at No. 8 Osceola (8-1), 3 p.m.
No. 12 Johnson-Brock (7-2) at No. 5 Riverside (8-1), 5 p.m.
No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (6-3) at No. 4 Bloomfield (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (6-3) at No. 3 Pender (9-0), 5:30 p.m.
No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (7-2) at No. 6 Mullen (8-1), 7 p.m. CT
No. 10 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) at No. 7 Kenesaw (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Blue Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-5 AT CROFTON
Monday’s Matches
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-11, 27-25
Wakefield def. Ponca, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Tuesday’s Match
Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19
D1-7 AT WAUSA
Monday’s Matches
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill, 25-8, 25-5, 25-15
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12
Tuesday’s Match
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14
D1-8 AT SPENCER
Monday’s Matches
Plainview def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20
Creighton def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10
Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-16, 21-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-6
Tuesday’s Match
Creighton def. Plainview, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
D2-4 AT HUMPHREY
Monday’s Matches
Winside def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-11, 25-15
Riverside def. Randolph, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9
Humphrey St. Francis def. Winside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-10
Tuesday’s Match
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14
D2-5 AT STUART
Monday’s Matches
CWC def. Santee, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15
Wynot def. St. Mary’s, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
Stuart def. CWC, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Tuesday’s Match
Wynot def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.