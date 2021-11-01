The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Mount Marty University women’s basketball coach Todd Schlimgen. Schlimgen is in his fourth season at the helm of the Lancers. Prior to taking over, he spent 10 years as an assistant in the program.
The public is invited to attend.
