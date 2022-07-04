TABOR — Tabor scored three runs in the fifth to claim a 5-4 victory over Winner-Colome in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Riley Rothschadl, Carter Uecker and Trent Herrboldt each had two hits for Tabor. Nolan Dvorak tripled, Landon Smith doubled, and Logan Winckler and Easton Mudder each had a hit in the victory.
Uecker pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out three, for the win.
Tabor, 15-6, travels to Gregory County today (Tuesday).
Sioux Valley 3, Tabor 2
TABOR — Sioux Valley outlasted Tabor 3-2 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-3 with a double for Tabor. Trent Herrboldt and Dustin Honomichl each had a hit in the victory.
Rothschadl took the loss, striking out 13 in 5 2/3 innings of work. Logan Winckler had two strikeouts and Dawson Bietz had one strikeout, each getting two outs on the night.
16-Under
Scotland-Menno 13, Canistota-Freeman 2
FREEMAN — Scotland-Menno used a pair of six-run innings to pull past Canistota-Freeman 13-2 in 16-under baseball action on Sunday.
Bryce Sattler and Erick Bueckler each had three hits for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen doubled and singled, driving in three. Parker Hochstein also had two hits. Trent Guthmiller honored, and Brayden Ziegler and Treytan Bult each had a hit in the victory.
Riley Tschetter and Evan Scharberg each doubled for Canistota-Freeman. Lupe Castro-Felix, Jackson Donlan and Luke Peters each had a hit for the Sticks.
Sattler struck out 10 in four innings of work for the win. Scharberg took the loss, striking out six in his 3 1/3 innings of work. Donlan struck out three in three innings of relief.
