TABOR — The Tabor Bluebirds built an early 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over the Yankton Lakers in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Hunter Hallock went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Tabor. Austin White and Chris Sutera each doubled and singled. Bryce Scieszinski and Jeff Honner each had a hit in the victory.
Mitch Gullikson homered and doubled for Yankton, scoring both Laker runs. Miles Carda and Nick Bartles each had two hits in the effort.
Christian Uecker pitched 7 2/3 innings, striking out nine, for the win. Logan Tycz earned the save. Cobe Porter took the loss, striking out nine in the complete game effort.
On Sunday, Tabor travels to Freeman and the Lakers travel to Crofton.
Crofton 3, Menno 1
CROFTON, Neb. — Lathan Maibaum had two hits and Alec Martin had a hit and two RBI to lead Crofton past Menno 3-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Ben Hegge, Corey Roach and Austin Hegge each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Miller, Scott Sayler and Kyle Munkvold each had a hit for Menno.
Capp Bengston struck out six batters over seven innings of work for the win. Collin Schwayer pitched the final two innings for the save. Macon Oplinger took the loss, striking out five in the complete game effort.
On Sunday, Crofton hosts the Yankton Lakers and Menno travels to Yankton to face the Tappers.
Tappers 15, Irene 7
IRENE — The Yankton Tappers survived a seven-run surge by Irene to claim a 15-7 victory over the Cardinals in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Caid Koletzky went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI for Yankton. Mason Townsend went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Julito Fazzini doubled and singled. Tyler Linch and Colin Muth each had two hits. Derrik Nelson had a double and four RBI, Danny Rockwell doubled and Heston Williams, Shane Miller, Ross Heine and Gavin Schultz each had a hit in the victory.
Adam Gale had a double and two RBI for Irene. Dustin Livingston, Jamison Kleinsasser, Preston Gall, Bryant Knodel and Josh Healy each had a hit.
Cooper Davis pitched five shutout innings, striking out seven, for the win. Muth struck out nine in 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Matt Munkvold took the loss, striking out 11 in a complete game effort.
On Sunday, the Tappers host Menno and Irene travels to Lesterville.
Platte 9, Parkston 1
PARKSTON — Matthew Randall went 5-for-5 with a double and three RBI to lead the Platte Killer Tomatoes past the Parkston Mudcats 9-1 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Grant Lang went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for Platte. Hunter Hewitt had three hits, including a home run. Ryan Allen had three hits, including a double. Richard Sternberg also homered. Michael Buitenbos, Hayden Kuiper and Derek Soukup each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Mogck doubled and singled for Parkston. Pat Harris and Dawson Semmler each doubled. Dan Bonte, Nate Doering, Nathan Boettcher and Dillon Stadlman each had a hit in the effort.
Buitenbos picked up the win, striking out 11. Jake Weber took the loss.
Platte, 5-3, hosts Alexandria on Sunday. Parkston hosts Corsica-Stickney on Sunday.
Amateur Poll Announced
WATERTOWN — The Alexandria Angels and Harrisburg Hops continue to lead their respective divisions in this week’s South Dakota amateur baseball poll.
Alexandria is No. 1 in Class B and Harrisburg No. 1 in Class A.
Here are the complete rankings:
Class B — 1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Canova Gang; 3. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 4. Flandreau Cardinals; 5. (Tie) Mount Vernon Mustangs and Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 7. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 8. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 9. Akron (Iowa) Rebels; 10. Lennox Only One Alpacas.
Class A — 1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Brookings Cubs; 3. Yankton Tappers; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Renner Monarchs.
