Noah Goodroad went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI to lead Sioux Falls West past Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.
The game, originally scheduled as a doubleheader in Sioux Falls, was moved to Yankton due to wet conditions in Sioux Falls. It was shortened to a single game, as that was all that was needed to complete the Region 2A playoff picture and the Yankton Black Sox were also scheduled at home on Wednesday.
Lucas Kampshoff had both Yankton hits, as well as the run batted in. Cooper Grotenhuis scored for Yankton.
Josh Sheldon took the loss in relief.
Both teams begin play in the Region 2A Tournament on Friday in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls West faces Brandon Valley, while Yankton faces Harrisburg. Both games are 4 p.m. starts at Harmodon Park.
Dakota Valley 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Four different players had two hits each as Dakota Valley downed Elk Point-Jefferson 6-2 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Isaac Bruns, Brendan Barnett, Jaxon Hennies and Jake Pruchniak each had two hits, with Hennies driving in two, for Dakota Valley. Ethan Anema and Beau Jones each had a hit in the victory.
Andrew Nearman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for EPJ. Skyler Swatek went 2-for-3 with a triple. Chris Nelson added a hit.
Beau Pollema went the distance, striking out 10, I the win. Cade Fennel took the loss in relief.
Youth
Black Sox 7, S.F. West 4
The Yankton Black Sox took control with a three-run fifth inning, claiming a 7-4 victory over Sioux Falls West in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The event was originally scheduled as a doubleheader, but was shortened to a single game due to the Yankton-S.F. West American Legion Juniors game being moved from Sioux Falls to Yankton.
Austin Gobel went 3-for-4 for Yankton. Landon Potts doubled and singled. Tucker Gilmore also had two hits. Hunter Teichroew doubled in the win.
Luke Nelson doubled and singled, and Ethan Marshall had two hits for Sioux Falls. Kobe Swier had a hit and two RBI in the effort.
Frankie In’t Veld picked up the win, with Landon Potts pitching two innings of shutout ball for the save. Grant Prouty took the loss in relief.
Yankton, 12-15, travels to Dakota Valley on Saturday.
