AMES, Iowa — Eight area student-athletes were among the 92 from Northeast Community College named first or second-team Academic All-Region by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
To be named to the Academic All-Region First Team, the student-athlete must have earned a 3.5 and above grade point average (GPA). To be named to the All-Region Academic Second Team, the student-athlete must have earned a 3.0-3.49 GPA.
Here are the area honorees:
VOLLEYBALL: Edyn Sudbeck (Wynot, Neb., 1st team); Makayla Forsberg (Laurel, Neb., 1st team)
MEN’S GOLF: Ted Bengston (Hartington, Neb., 1st team); Riley Kuehn (Hartington, Neb., 2nd team)
SOFTBALL: Morgan Kleinschmit (Wausa, Neb., 1st team); Lauryn Gill (Ponca, Neb., 2nd team)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Lorna Maxon (Laurel, Neb., 1st team)
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Dade Davis (Bloomfield, Neb., 2nd team)
