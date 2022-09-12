The Yankton boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will hold a canned goods drive in conjunction with the Tuesday, Sept. 13, doubleheader against Huron. The goods will benefit a local Yankton shelter.
There will be donation bins at both entrances to Crane-Youngworth Field for Tuesday's doubleheader. The girls’ match is set for 4 p.m., with the boys’ match at 6 p.m.
