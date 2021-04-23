FREMONT, Neb. — Midland, receiving votes in the latest NAIA softball poll, held Mount Marty to one run in each end of a doubleheader sweep over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Friday.
In the opener, Midland scored twice in the fourth to claim a 2-1 victory.
Andrea Cespedes and Roni Foote each had two hits for Midland, the only hits for the Warriors.
Makenzie Rockwell doubled and singled, and Kelly Amezcua had two hits for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold doubled. Adley Swanson, Tara Oren and Sarah Hart each had a hit for the Lancers.
Hailee Fliam picked up the win, striking out four. Jill Orwig took the loss, striking out five in her six innings of work.
Midland (24-7, 12-2 GPAC) jumped ahead early to claim the nightcap 5-1.
Emily Prai went 3-for-3 to lead Midland. Katlin Anders doubled and singled. Sierra Athow also had two hits. Foote doubled, and Cespedes and Bobbi Singleton each had a hit in the victory.
Four different players had a hit each for Mount Marty: Bailey Kortan, Rockwell, Emma Burns and Swanson.
Aliyah Rincon picked up the win, striking out eight. Kaylee Rogers took the loss, striking out six.
Mount Marty (17-14, 8-8 GPAC) will look to snap a four-game losing streak at Concordia today (Saturday). The Bulldogs (21-7, 7-5 GPAC) are also receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll.
