ABERDEEN — Yankton outscored Aberdeen 10-2 in the final four innings to claim a 13-7 victory over Aberdeen in the deciding game of their best-of-three American Legion Juniors Playoff series, Saturday in Aberdeen.
The victory qualifies Yankton for state, July 27-30 in Harrisburg.
Trey Sager went 3-for-5, and Owen Wishon had a triple, a double and four RBI for Yankton. Austin Gobel went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBI. Evan Serck and Cohen Zahrbock each had two hits. Frankie In’t Veld and Kael Garry each had a hit in the victory.
In’t Veld struck out four in 3 2/3 innings of work for the win. Mark Kathol struck out three in his two innings of work.
Aberdeen forced the “if necessary” game with a 9-7 decision earlier in the day. Smitty’s scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take control.
For Yankton, Zahrbock had three hits and Easton Nelson had two hits to lead the way. Gobel tripled. Wishon, Serck, Kathol and Kaden Hughes each had a hit in the victory.
Garry took the loss, striking out three in his five innings of work. In’t Veld struck out two in two innings of relief.
MITCHELL — The Yankton Reds split with Mitchell in 13-under baseball action on Saturday. The games marked the regular season finale for the Reds.
In the opener, Yankton scored twice in the eighth inning to claim an 8-6 victory.
Chase Cooley and Jackson Kudera each doubled and singled, each scoring three runs for Yankton. Sawyer Maibaum had two hits and two RBI. Gibson Brooks posted a double and two RBI. Will Sager, Isaac Serck and Lynij “Jay” Welch each had a hit in the victory.
Kudera pitched two shutout innings, striking out two, for the victory. Serck started, striking out three in his six innings of work.
Mitchell claimed the nightcap 12-11.
Sager doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Kudera also had two hits. Simon Kampshoff, Serck, Christopher Wright, Maxwell Weisenburger and Kash Luellman each had a hit in the contest.
Luellman took the loss, striking out four in his 2 1/3 innings of relief.
