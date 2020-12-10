VERMILLION — Vermillion topped Yankton and Dakota Valley in a home wrestling triangular on Thursday.
Vermillion downed Yankton 50-24, with Caleb Emerson (152) and Jack Kratz (182) winning by pin. Dylan Sloan (126) and Shaylor Platt (145) won by pin for Yankton.
The Tanagers bounced Dakota Valley 60-21, with Connor Peterson (120), Rollie French (138), Caleb Emerson (152), Kratz (170), Connor Mattson (195) and Zach Brady (285) winning by pin. Jackson Boonstra (126) won by pin for Dakota Valley.
In the other match, Yankton claimed a 45-21 decision over Dakota Valley. For the Bucks, Will Pavlish (138), Stetson Hintz (160), Asa Swensen (170) and Ashton Langeland (195) won by pin. Boonstra (126) and Gunner Gunderson (182) won by pin for Dakota Valley.
Yankton is off until the Sioux Falls Washington Invitational on Dec. 19. Vermillion (6-0), which will also participate in that event, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday. Dakota Valley will also be at the quad in Elk Point on Tuesday.
VERMILLION 50, YANKTON 24: 106 — Hayden Schroeder V by forfeit; 113 — Michael Roob V by forfeit; 120 — Tucker Bahm Y dec. Connor Peterson 10-5; 126 — Dylan Sloan Y pin. Hunter Lavin 3:06; 132 — Nick Roob V tech. fall Will Pavlish 20-5 4:00; 138 — Rollie French V dec. Evan Nelson 6-1; 145 — Shaylor Platt Y pin. Felix Perez 0:40; 152 — Caleb Emerson V pin. Stetson Hintz 3:14; 160 — Jaxon Heine V by forfeit; 170 — Tyson Hage V by forfeit; 182 — Jack Kratz V pin. Asa Swensen 1:22; 195 — Ashton Langeland Y dec. Connor Mattson 5-2; 220 — Zavier Leonard Y by forfeit; 285 — Zach Brady V by forfeit
YANKTON 45, DAKOTA VALLEY 21: 106 — Open; 113 — Open; 120 — Tucker Bahm Y by forfeit; 126 — Jackson Boonstra DV pin. Dylan Sloan 0:55; 132 — Chase Howe Y by forfeit; 138 — Will Pavlish Y pin. Latrell Watson 1:09; 145 — Evan Nelson Y by forfeit; 152 — Lake Kistner DV dec. Shaylor Platt 9-4; 160 — Stetson Hintz Y pin. Kobby Addo 0:42; 170 — Asa Swensen Y pin. Noah Preston 1:45; 182 — Gunner Gunderson DV pin. Vaden Griel 0:54; 195 — Ashton Langeland Y pin. Brodey Ballinger 0:50; 220 — Samson Do DV by forfeit; 285 — Zavier Leonard Y dec. Alex Reinhardt 6-5
VERMILLION 60, DAKOTA VALLEY 21: 106 — Hayden Schroeder V by forfeit; 113 — Michael Roob V by forfeit; 120 — Connor Peterson V pin. Bennett Lukken 0:24; 126 — Jackson Boonstra DV pin. Hunter Lavin 0:40; 132 — Nick Roob V by forfeit; 138 — Rollie French V pin. Eston Monical 0:25; 145 — Latrell Watson DV dec. Felix Perez 4-3; 152 — Caleb Emerson V pin. Lake Kistner 2:43; 160 — Tyson Hage V by forfeit; 170 — Jack Kratz V pin. Noah Preston 0:00; 182 — Gunner Gunderson DV by forfeit; 195 — Connor Mattson V pin. Brodey Ballinger 1:41; 220 — Samson Do DV by forfeit; 285 — Zach Brady V pin. Alex Reinhardt 0:49
MVPCS Quad
MOUNT VERNON — The Parker Pheasants were particularly dominant in the lower weight classes and picked up three convincing victories in a Mount Vernon-Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney wrestling quadrangular Thursday in Mount Vernon.
Parker defeated Garretson (63-12), MVP/C-S (48-29) and Sioux Valley (63-12). The Pheasants had five wrestlers go 3-0 on the night: Alek Kuchta (106 pounds), Riley Pankratz (113), Tanner Preheim (120), Andrew Even (132) and Charlie Patten (195).
PARKER 63, GARRETSON 12: 106 — Alek Kuchta PAR by forfeit; 113 — Riley Pankratz PAR by forfeit; 120 — Tanner Preheim PAR by forfeit; 126 — Jayse Miller GAR pin. Hudson Eldeen 0:52; 132 — Andrew Even PAR dec. Braxten Rozeboom 7-2; 138 — Trevon Cross GAR pin. Connor Even 1:59; 145 — Zanto Centeno PAR dec. Tayson Swatek 4-0; 152 — Jack Even PAR by forfeit; 160 — Jake Stone PAR pin. Carsten Rozeboom 0:23; 170 — Logan Bridges PAR by forfeit; 182 — Zaul Centeno PAR by forfeit; 195 — Charlie Patten PAR by forfeit; 220 — Levi Wieman PAR dec. Jaden Richter 7-0; 285 — Geoff Dunkelberger PAR pin. Gabe Johnson 3:30
PARKER 48, MVPCS 29: 106 — Alek Kuchta PAR pin. Mason Bosworth 1:11; 113 — Riley Pankratz PAR pin. Alexis Hauge 1:11; 120 — Tanner Preheim PAR def. Hadley Tobin injury time; 126 — Hudson Eldeen PAR pin. Landon Boyd 1:48; 132 — Andrew Even PAR pin. Austin Hauge 1:37; 138 — Griffin Tobin MVPCS tech. fall 16-1, 3:55; 145 — Brandon Bosworth MVPCS pin. Zanto Centeno 3:00; 152 — Drew Gerlach MVPCS dec. Jack Even 10-6; 160 — Jake Stone PAR by forfeit; 170 — Logan Bridges PAR by forfeit; 182 — Reece Risseeuw MVPCS pin. Zaul Centeno 5:40; 195 — Charlie Patten PAR by forfeit; 220 — Cole Pranger MVPCS dec. Levi Wieman 5-1; 285 — Kellen Cassidy MVPCS pin. Geoff Dunkelberger 2:58
PARKER 63, SIOUX VALLEY 12: 106 — Alek Kuchta PAR dec. Tate Steffensen 8-2; 113 — Riley Pankratz PAR dec. Mitchell Guthmiller 13-10; 120 — Tanner Preheim PAR by forfeit; 126 — Hudson Eldeen PAR by forfeit; 132 — Andrew Even PAR dec. Skylar Trygstad 7-3; 138 — Connor Even PAR by forfeit; 145 — Zanto Centeno PAR by forfeit; 152 — Connor Even PAR pin. Wyatt Hockett; 160 — Seth Heidenreich SV pin. Jake Stone 4:50; 170 — Joe Hornick SV pin. Logan Bridges 1:57; 182 — Zaul Centeno PAR pin. Owen VandeWeerd 2:27; 195 — Charlie Patten PAR by forfeit; 220 — Levi Wieman PAR by forfeit; 285 — Geoff Dunkelberger PAR pin. Connor Logan 0:52
Madison Round Robin
MADISON — Parkston wrestlers claimed five varsity/junior varsity titles in the Madison Round Robin wrestling event, held Thursday.
No team points were kept.
For Parkston, Gavin Braun (106), Wyatt Anderson (113), Landon Sudbeck (132), Noah Mahoney (160) and Logan Heidinger (182) won varsity-JV brackets, with Kaden Holzbauer (110) and Kolter Kramer (160) winning ‘B’ brackets. Gage Reichert (96-103) and Zach Vanzee (128-138) won middle school brackets for the Trojans.
Wakefield Quad
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Quad County Northeast went 2-1 in the Wakefield wrestling quadrangular on Thursday.
In a 30-18 victory over Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur, Quad County Northeast was led by pins from Sutton Ehlers (160) and Colby Wathor (220).
Wakefield edged QCN 36-30. For QCN, Nolan Ohlrich (152), Tie Hollandsworth (160), Ajay Gubbels (182), Wathor (195) and Kolby Casey (285) won by pin.
In a 24-12 QCN victory over Stanton, Ehlers (160) won by pin.
Bobcat Inv.
CLEARWATER, Neb. — O’Neill ran away with team honors in the Summerland Bobcat Invitational wrestling tournament, held Thursday in Clearwater, Nebraska.
O’Neill finished at 195.5 points, well ahead of Winside (109.5). Howells-Dodge was a distant third with 68 points.
For O’Neill, John Alden (106), Ty Rainforth (132), Brady Thompson (145) and Levi Drueke (152) won titles.
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished sixth with 56 points, led by a runner-up finish from Conner Hochstein (152) and third place finishes from Keegan Carl (106) and Kyle Lemme (182). Niobrara-Verdigre scored 12 points on the day.
