LINCOLN, Neb. —Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Katelin Schutte has been selected as one of the 48 recipients of the 2020-21 Nebraska School Activities Association Believers & Achievers awards program, announced Wednesday. The program recognizes Nebraska’s future leaders.
The 48 recipients will be recognized through April, with eight honorees receiving a $500 scholarship. The scholarships will be presented at a banquet on April 25, 2021.
Each school selected its local winners. Here are those honorees:
ALLEN: Ashley Kraemer, Kobe Kumm
BLOOMFIELD: Jaiden Johnson, Melany Reyes-Arellanes, Ella McFarland, Kate Bruns
CREIGHTON: Samantha Crockett, Braxton Brockhaus
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC: Megan Heimes, Connor Vlach
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE: Kayden Jueden, Keanna Korth, Delayne Sudbeck
NIOBRARA: Kayln Nielson, Emily Parks
VERDIGRE: Max Hollmann
