VERMILLION — The Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots won their third State Championship in school history Thursday as they pulled away against the Herreid-Selby Area Wolverines in the second way to a 50-28 victory.
Down 20-14, the Wolverines looked poised to at least tie the game, but the Patriots had other plans. Brendan Nowell jumped the route and took an interception on a Tray Hettick pass 98 yards to give Hitchcock-Tulare a 26-14 lead.
The teams traded scores as the Patriots led 42-28. Herreid-Selby Area was about to make the game one-possession for the third time in the quarter when Landon Puffer picked off a Hettick pass in the end zone.
Patriots quarterback Carter Binger ran for a 44-yard touchdown to ice the game. He won the Joe Robbie MVP award, as he was 12-of-15 passing for 238 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 123 yards rushing and the 44-yard score.
The Wolverines’ Brenden Begeman because the all-time career rushing record holder in South Dakota history with a 189-yard performance to give him 6,807 career rushing yards. He rushed for three touchdowns on the day.
For Hitchcock-Tulare, Puffer had an excellent day receiving, as he caught four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wolverines’ Hettick went 12-of-21 passing in the contest for 269 yards and the two interceptions. Trevor Gill had an excellent day receiving for Herreid-Selby Area, as he had five catches for 161 yards.
