WATERTOWN — The Yankton Gazelles fell out of the top five, but continued to receive votes in the latest South Dakota Softball Coaches Class A Poll, announced Monday.
Harrisburg, which drew 12 of 13 first place votes to claim the top spot, played at Yankton on Monday.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (12 first place votes) 64 points; 2, S.F. Lincoln (1) 53; 3, Brookings 27; 4, R.C. Stevens 22; 5, O’Gorman 10
RECEIVING VOTES: Watertown, Yankton, SF Washington, Brandon Valley
