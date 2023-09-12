SIOUX FALLS — For the second straight week, the Jackrabbits’ Carson Noecker and Leah (Hansen) Hisken are the TicketSmarter Summit League Cross Country Peak Performers of the Week. The duo took home individual titles and led their respective teams to first and second-place finishes at the SDSU Classic over the weekend.
Noecker, a freshman from Hartington, Nebraska (Cedar Catholic), collected his second straight and second-ever collegiate meet title after winning the SDSU Classic men’s 8K. He crossed the finish line in a time of 24:28.4, ten seconds ahead of the runner-up, teammate Josh Becker (24:39.7). Noecker’s first-place finish helped the Jackrabbit men to win their second-consecutive team title of the season.
