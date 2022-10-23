RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles finished the East-West Duals volleyball event with a 3-2 record after going 2-1 on Saturday at Stevens High School.
Yankton dropped a 25-14, 25-14 decision to host Stevens, beat Douglas 25-13, 25-20 and topped Sturgis 25-11, 20-25, 25-23.
Yankton, 6-17, hosts Tea Area on Tuesday. Start time is 7 p.m. at the YHS Gym.
YANKTON 2, STURGIS 1: Macy Drotzmann had eight kills and eight digs, and Camille McDermott posted 21 assists, 10 digs and three ace serves for Yankton. Chayse Drotzmann posted six kills, seven digs and three ace serves. Alivia Dimmer added five ace serves in the victory.
STEVENS 2, YANKTON 0: Camille McDermott had five kills, 10 assists and five digs for Yankton. Macy Drotzmann posted four kills and five digs. Payton Moser added seven digs.
YANKTON 2, DOUGLAS 0: Camryn Koletzky posted eight kills and six digs, and Camille McDermott had 17 assists and 11 digs for Yankton. Payton Moser added three ace serves and 11 digs.
WINNER — Wagner outlasted Burke 25-8, 17-25, 25-22 for the championship of the Southeast South Dakota Conference Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Winner.
Wagner, Burke and Platte-Geddes each advanced to the championship pool of the nine-team tournament. The Red Raiders and Cougars both topped Platte-Geddes in two sets.
For Wagner, Kya Kjeldgaard led a balanced attack with eight kills, five blocks and nine digs. Shona Kocer posted seven kills and seven blocks. Macy Koupal had 27 assists. Shalayne Nagel finished with six kills, 11 digs and five blocks. Emma Yost had a team-high 18 digs. Madi Knebel added nine digs in the victory.
Adisyn Indahl finished with 10 kills and 12 digs for Burke. Kailee Frank had eight kills and 14 digs. Elly Witt posted 13 assists. Ava Sargent had 10 assists and two ace serves. Elle Johnson recorded 28 digs and Paige Bull had four blocks in the effort.
The teams will meet again Monday.
