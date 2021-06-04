A couple of late-season bumps in the road won’t change the team goals for the Yankton Gazelles, who begin play in the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Golf Championships on Monday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
“We still think we’re looking to get a top-six finish,” Yankton head coach Brett Sime said. The top six teams bring home team hardware. “Mitchell and O’Gorman have set themselves in front of the rest of the pack, but there are a lot of teams fighting for those last four spots.”
The Gazelles have been at both ends of that second tier pack, scoring back-to-back top-three finishes at bigger tournament, and struggling in the Brookings Invitational and the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships.
“When you look at the results from ESD (held Wednesday, June 2), 10 strokes separated teams two through five (Yankton was fifth). Pierre was not far back,” Sime said. “Aberdeen Central, Harrisburg, us and Huron are right there. Pierre has played well at times, as has Watertown.”
Sime also noted that Rapid City Stevens is among the contenders for a top-four finish. The Raiders will play the opening round as part of the lead foursomes with O’Gorman, Mitchell and Aberdeen Central.
The Gazelles will be represented at state by seniors Halle Stephenson and Morgan Sundleaf, juniors Tatum Hohenthaner and Jillian Eidsness, and sophomores Gracie Brockberg and Elsie Larson.
“Halle has been our leader all year,” Sime said. “Tatum and Jill and flipped back and forth between second and third. Morgan has been our fourth. Gracie and Elsie have been right there in those spots.”
Yankton played well at Bakker Crossing — Harrisburg’s home course — earlier this season.
“Bakker Crossing is a wide open course with a lot of penalty areas,” Sime said. “If the wind blows, it can play tough.”
According to Sime, the Gazelles don’t mind if the course plays “tough.”
“Our girls are pretty smart,” he said. “We played there against Harrisburg in adverse conditions and it taught our girls that, if the course is playing tough, it’s to our advantage.”
With temperatures forecast for the 90s each day of the tournament, the preparation for the tournament starts now, Sime said.
“We’ve talked a lot about being hydrated before the tournament, being prepared,” he said. “Take those little breaks from the heat that you can find on the course.”
The Gazelles also need to take care of some of the on-the-course challenges that exist regardless of the conditions, Sime noted.
“We need to cut down on our three-putts,” he said. “From 100 yards in, we need to get it in in three strokes or less.
“If we can do those little things better, we can still jump back into the top six.”
Play begins at approximately 8 a.m. each day. Yankton’s golfers will begin to tee off at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, with Tuesday’s tee times dependent on their rank in the standings after the opening round.
