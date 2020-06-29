BISMARCK, N.D. — Yankton graduate Jaiden Boomsma posted a mark of 18-8 1/2 in the long jump for the top mark at the “We Are North Dakota Resilient” track and field event, held Saturday at the Shiloh Scheels Sports Complex in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Boomsma, competing for Boom Athletics, posted a mark that is four inches past her previous personal best and Yankton High School record-tying mark of 18-4 1/2.
Boomsma will attend South Dakota State University and compete for the Jackrabbits beginning this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.